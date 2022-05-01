CB Brandon Sebastian Signs UDFA Deal With Los Angeles Chargers

Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. With the deal he joins offensive lineman Zion Johnson, who the squad drafted with the 17th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Originally from Connecticut, left Boston College with a year of eligibility remaining. A 6-0 graduate of Cheshire Academy, Sebastian had eight interceptions in his four years starting with the Eagles. His biggest season came this past season when he had four interceptions in 12 games. In 2018, he played in 12 games where he had two interceptions, and had a single interception in both 2019 and 2020. He played a valuable role on the defense as the starter at cornerback for the past three seasons.

Sebastian is the fifth BC player to sign as an UDFA since the end of the draft. Center Alec Lindstrom (Dallas), Isaiah Graham Mobley (Panthers) Tyler Vrabel (Falcons) and Ben Petrula (Browns) all have announced they have signed. Travis Levy and Trae Barry have yet to sign with a NFL club.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.