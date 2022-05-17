Boston College Player Preview '22: Linebacker Bryce Steele

Bryce Steele was one of the biggest late gets in the Class of '21 for Jeff Hafley. A four star safety/linebacker, Steele was originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to the Eagles over a dozen other offers.

Boston College's linebacking corp continues to evolve under Jeff Hafley. Last season the Eagles brought in three new names to help bolster a group that lost Max Richardson, John Lamot and Isaiah McDuffie. Isaiah Graham Mobley came in as a transfer from Temple, Kam Arnold switched from safety to linebacker, while Bryce Steele was recruited and brought in as a true freshmen. All three would play varying roles during the season.

Hafley on Steele: “I was really proud of him, he played hard and he played violent and he played the most snaps he’s played all year,” said Hafley. “When he tackles, he kind of engulfs people because he has really long arms.”

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Height: 6-1

Weight: 221

High School: Millbrook

Recruiting Recap

A four-star prospect by 247 Sports and ESPN as well as a three-star recruit by Rivals … rated as the No. 11 player in the state of North Carolina by Rivals, No. 21 by 247 Sports and No. 28 by ESPN. Graded as the No. 18 safety in the country by 247 Sports and No. 24 by ESPN as well as the No. 34 outside linebacker in the country by Rivals

Depth Chart Overview

Now the linebacking group is Vinny DePalma, Steele and Arnold. The sophomore most likely will be the off the ball, SAM/SLB for the Eagles this upcoming season, or moving to WLB if Tem Lukabu moves Arnold to MLB on passing downs. Expect a bigger role, as he saw more action as the 2021 season progressed.

Mitch's Stat Prediction: 70 tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, 1 TD

