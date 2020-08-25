Report: Cal DL Luc Bequette Transferring to Boston College

Boston College is adding to their defensive line, as Cal defensive lineman Luc Bequette is in the process of transferring to the Eagles. He is a graduate student who will be eligible to play immediately for Jeff Hafley's squad.

According to a report in Sports Illustrated's Cal Sports Report, Bequette's transfer is all but a done deal. “Just letting people know that I will always love Cal!” he said in a message. “I chose Boston College today." The transfer process is still not complete though. He still needs to finish getting through admissions. "In the process of doing my application now.”

His decision came on the heels of the Pac-12 cancelling their season. He explained to Cal Sports Report that he wanted to go somewhere where he could play and get himself ready for the NFL. Bequette said that he wanted to choose a program that would give him the best opportunity to play one more season.

As a player, Bequette has been reliable starting all 38 games over the past three seasons for the Bears. At 280 pounds, he has versatility as well, playing defensive end for two seasons, and nose tackle in 2019. While playing defensive end in 2018, the Arkansas native had five sacks had 49 tackles and 5 sacks. In his final season at Cal he had 54 tackles, and 3.5 sacks. He was selected All Pac-12 Honorable Mention by Athlon Sports this spring.

For Boston College this move makes a lot of sense. Having proven depth on the defensive line is crucial, and one of the reasons why the Eagles defense struggled so many times in 2019. In theory now Jeff Hafley could roll with four defensive ends (Brandon Barlow, Marcus Valdez, Shittah Sillah & Bequette) and four defensive tackles (TJ Rayam, Chibueze Onwuka, Cam Horsley & Bequette) and cycle and keep them fresh throughout the game. Having that kind of depth could greatly improve the play of the line.

Now it is important to note that the school has not announced the transfer yet. Yesterday defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase tweeted out a celebration GIF, but nothing has been finalized yet until Bequette goes through admissions.

This is the second addition to the defensive line through grad transfer, as the Eagles added Buffalo defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka earlier this spring.

Stick with BC Bulletin for any other breaking news around this story

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.