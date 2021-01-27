Boston College a Team That Could "Crack The Top 25" Per CBS

The 2020 season has just ended and many have already moved on to talking about the upcoming 2021 season. CBS Sports writer Dennis Dogg gave ten teams that could crack the top 25 on Tuesday, and Boston College made the list.

Jeff Hafley won six games in his rookie season as coach. Phil Jurkovec will be one of the top ACC quarterbacks. He'll have Zay Flowers (892 yards receiving, nine touchdowns) as a main target. The defense went from the ACC basement to middle of the pack cutting off more than 60 yards per game. Hafley has already hit the transfer portal for Florida State defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, a one-time freshman All-American, and Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley.

Boston College went 6-5 in Jeff Hafley's first year but took marked improvements in many different areas. As mentioned above the Eagles went from one of the worst passing attacks in the country to one of the best in the ACC. Phil Jurkovec not only will be one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC, but he will have a full arsenal of weapons and a full returning offensive line. The only starter on offense to leave the program, albeit a big one, was tight end Hunter Long.

Read More: Hunter Long Declares for NFL Draft, Senior Bowl Updates

The defense will be the biggest question mark heading into 2021. As Dodd mentioned they did take a big step in one year under the new staff. But they still have work to do, especially against mobile quarterbacks who thrashed the team all year.

Read More: 2021 ACC Schedule Will Not Take Into Account 2020 Schedule

Schedule wise, 2021 looks to be a perfect year for Boston College to take that next step and become a top 25 team. They only have one Top 25 team on the schedule. Of course teams change from year to year, but it still looks like a favorable set of teams for the Eagles.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com