Pair of Former Boston College Coaches Find Jobs With Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have revamped their defensive coaching staff after the 2020 season. Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano retired after the conclusion to the season. To fix a group that was 23rd in the league in points allowed, head coach Matt Nagy promoted former safeties coach Sean Desai to defensive coordinator.

Desai has roots with Boston College. In 2012 he was the running backs coach and special teams coordinator under then head coach Frank Spaziani. Since his time at Chestnut Hill he has been part of the Bears organization in a variety of roles.

Now as defensive coordinator, Desai is going to bring another coach with Boston College roots to Chicago. Bill McGovern will be joining the staff as inside linebackers coach, a role he has held in the NFL with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. McGovern has a long history at Boston College, serving as the linebackers coach from 1992-1996, before becoming Spaziani's defensive coordinator from 2009-2012. Most recently McGovern was a defensive assistant with the University of Nebraska.

