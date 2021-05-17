Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

On Monday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced that the commonwealth will officially fully reopen on May 29th. This news comes on the heals of President Joe Biden announced that he would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals.

After Baker made the announcement, local Boston sports teams also began to clarify their stances. Gillette Stadium announced they would have allow full capacity at events at their facilities. That would include the New England Revolution who are currently in season. The Boston Red Sox also announced that they would reopen Fenway Park to full capacity on the 29th.

This is big news for Boston College. While all major athletic programs will have completed their home schedule by the 29th, this sets up the Eagles to have full capacity crowds come the fall, something the athletic department has striven for in recent conversations. This means that football could have a full stadium for the first time under new head coach Jeff Hafley when the Eagles take on Colgate in the season opener. The head coach has stated multiple times that he can not wait to have the team play in front of a crowd at Alumni Stadium.

Sign up for BC Bulletin Premium for in-depth recruiting news and analysis the first month is just $1.

Of course things can change between now and September, but today's news are a promising sign that we will all be able to return to a new normal sooner rather than later.

You May Also Enjoy:

Kelsey Riggs Speaks Highly of Boston College Football

Five Impact Freshmen Who Could Play Big Roles in 2021

Boston College Football Hot Board: Defense (Premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Facebook Community Page: Click Here

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here