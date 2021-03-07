Denver Broncos Place Franchise Tag on Former BC Safety Justin Simmons

Former Boston College safety is going to get a huge payday, but will try and work out a long term deal

The Denver Broncos placed their franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons for the second straight season. This news comes on the heels of the two parties failing to come up with a long term deal.

Per FanNation's Mile High Huddle:

The franchise tag for Simmons will count for a fully guaranteed $13.73 million against the cap in 2021. While that is no small chunk of change, $13.73M would rank Simmons as the sixth highest-paid safety in the NFL behind Arizona's Budda Baker, Chicago's Eddie Jackson, Tennessee's Kevin Byard, Kansas City's Tyrann Mathieu, and Washington's Landon Collins.

According to multiple reports, Simmons and the Broncos will continue to work towards a long term deal throughout the offseason.

Denver clearly views Simmons in high regard. In a pre-draft press conference, Denver Broncos GM George Paton gushed about his fifth year safety.

“Justin is one of our core guys," Paton said. "Our goal since I got here is to sign him to a long-term deal. We have had discussions with his agent. I don’t know if we’ll get a deal done or not, but that’s our goal. He’s the type of guy we want to extend.”

Simmons has been a key contributor on Denver's defense. Over the past three seasons he has averaged 95 tackles a season, and has become a vocal leader both on the field and off. Earlier this season he was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work in the community. He also was named second team All-Pro for his play on the field.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC