Detroit Lions to Keep Former Boston College OL Christian Mahogany on NFI List
Former Boston College and current Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany will remain on the Non-Football Illness (NFI) List, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
“Lions are placing CB Emmanuel Moseley on IR and he is eligible to come back this season,” wrote Schefter via X. “They are also keeping guard Christian Mahogany on the NFI list, and he is eligible to return after four games.”
The 23-year-old spent five seasons with the Eagles (2019-2023). During his time in Chestnut Hill, he earned a starting spot on the offensive line while also being named to the All-ACC Preseason Team (2022), All-ACC First (2023) and Second (2021) Teams and was a two-time All-New England honoree (2021 and 2023).
Mahogany was drafted by the Lions as the No. 210 overall pick (sixth round) in the 2024 NFL Draft, one of two Eagles to be selected.
He was placed on the NFI list on July 27.
“I don't wanna say we’re concerned and it’s a real thing, this illness,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell during his press conference on July 30. “It really is a day-by-day [thing]. We have virtually checked him so he’s virtually in meetings and things of that nature, but when we know he’s ready to get here and be a part of what we’re doing, believe us, we’ll get him here as fast as possible.”
Mahogany will miss Detroit’s regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks. The team has a BYE in Week 5 which means the earliest he could return would be during the team's Week 6 road contest against the Dallas Cowboys.