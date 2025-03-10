Eagles in the NFL: Former Boston College Players by Team, Position
How many former Boston College football players are in the NFL? The number changes on a regular basis, and Boston College Eagles On SI regularly updates its Eagles n the NFL Database to provide the latest on who is listed on NFL rosters, by team and by position.
There is one one time of the year, though, when there's an official answer to that question. Only on opening weekend, when the rosters are locked for Week 1, does the NFL do an official breakdown of the active players (practice squads and players on injury lists do not count toward the active roster).
Boston College Eagles on NFL Rosters
1. Zach Allen, Denver Broncos, Defensive End
2. AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers, Running Back
3. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens, Wide Receiver
4. Will Harris, New Orleans Saints, Cornerback
5. Kyle Hergel, New Orleans Saints, Guard
6. Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers, Guard
7. John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams, Safety
8. Elijah Jones, Arizona Cardinals, Cornerback
9. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons, Guard
10. Harold Landry III, New England Patriots, Linebacker
11. Hunter Long, Los Angeles Rams, Tight End
12. Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions, Guard
13. Isaiah McDuffie, Green Bay Packers, Linebacker
14. Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills, Linebacker
15. Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons, Safety
16. Isaac Yiadom, San Francisco 49ers, Cornerback
Boston College Eagles on NFL Rosters by Team
Arizona Cardinals
Elijah Jones, Cornerback
Atlanta Falcons
Chris Lindstrom, Guard
Justin Simmons, Safety
Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver
Buffalo Bills
Matt Milano, Linebacker
Denver Broncos
Zach Allen, Defensive End
Detroit Lions
Christian Mahogany, Guard
Green Bay Packers
AJ Dillon, Running Back
Isaiah McDuffie, Linebacker
Los Angeles Chargers
Zion Johnson, Guard
Los Angeles Rams
John Johnson III, Safety
Hunter Long, Tight End
New England Patriots
Harold Landry III, Linebacker
New Orleans Saints
Will Harris, Cornerback
Kyle Hergel, Guard
San Francisco 49ers
Isaac Yiadom, Cornerback
Boston College Eagles on NFL Rosters by Position
Defensive End
Zach Allen, Denver Broncos
Cornerback
Will Harris, New Orleans Saints
Elijah Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Isaac Yiadom, San Francisco 49ers
Guard
Kyle Hergel, New Orleans Saints
Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions
Linebacker
Harold Landry III, New England Patriots
Isaiah McDuffie, Green Bay Packers
Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills
Running Back
AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers
Safety
John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams
Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons
Tight End
Hunter Long, Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Last updated: March 10, 2025