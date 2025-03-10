BC Bulletin

Eagles in the NFL: Former Boston College Players by Team, Position

Boston College Eagles On SI continually updates its NFL Database, including current NFL rosters, by team and position  

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs after a catch during the first half against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium.
Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs after a catch during the first half against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
How many former Boston College football players are in the NFL? The number changes on a regular basis, and Boston College Eagles On SI regularly updates its Eagles n the NFL Database to provide the latest on who is listed on NFL rosters, by team and by position.

There is one one time of the year, though, when there's an official answer to that question. Only on opening weekend, when the rosters are locked for Week 1, does the NFL do an official breakdown of the active players (practice squads and players on injury lists do not count toward the active roster).

Boston College Eagles on NFL Rosters

1. Zach Allen, Denver Broncos, Defensive End
2. AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers, Running Back
3. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens, Wide Receiver
4. Will Harris, New Orleans Saints, Cornerback
5. Kyle Hergel, New Orleans Saints, Guard
6. Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers, Guard
7. John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams, Safety
8. Elijah Jones, Arizona Cardinals, Cornerback
9. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons, Guard
10. Harold Landry III, New England Patriots, Linebacker
11. Hunter Long, Los Angeles Rams, Tight End
12. Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions, Guard
13. Isaiah McDuffie, Green Bay Packers, Linebacker
14. Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills, Linebacker
15. Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons, Safety
16. Isaac Yiadom, San Francisco 49ers, Cornerback

Boston College Eagles on NFL Rosters by Team

Arizona Cardinals
Elijah Jones, Cornerback

Atlanta Falcons
Chris Lindstrom, Guard
Justin Simmons, Safety

Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver

Buffalo Bills
Matt Milano, Linebacker

Denver Broncos
Zach Allen, Defensive End

Detroit Lions
Christian Mahogany, Guard

Green Bay Packers
AJ Dillon, Running Back
Isaiah McDuffie, Linebacker

Los Angeles Chargers
Zion Johnson,  Guard

Los Angeles Rams
John Johnson III, Safety
Hunter Long, Tight End

New England Patriots
Harold Landry III, Linebacker

New Orleans Saints
Will Harris, Cornerback
Kyle Hergel, Guard

San Francisco 49ers
Isaac Yiadom, Cornerback

Boston College Eagles on NFL Rosters by Position

Defensive End
Zach Allen, Denver Broncos

Cornerback
Will Harris, New Orleans Saints
Elijah Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Isaac Yiadom, San Francisco 49ers

Guard
Kyle Hergel, New Orleans Saints
Zion Johnson,  Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions

Linebacker
Harold Landry III, New England Patriots
Isaiah McDuffie, Green Bay Packers
Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

Running Back
AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

Safety
John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams
Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons

Tight End
Hunter Long, Los Angeles Rams

Wide Receiver
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

