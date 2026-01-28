Boston College Football Players' Senior Bowl Measurements

The Senior Bowl events have already started in Mobile, Ala., and scouts, media, and fans are getting their first look at the skills of some of the top draft picks in the nation.

In total, four Boston College players will be representing the program this week in wide receiver Lewis Bond, defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins, offensive lineman Logan Taylor, and offensive lineman Jude Bowry.

All four players will be on the American team.

Earlier in the week, the players did their official weigh-in ahead of the event.

Bond measured in at 5-foot-11 and 197 pounds while Hutchins came in at 6-foot-2 4/8 inches and 229 pounds. As for the linemen, Taylor measured in at 6-foot-6 3/8 inches and 305 pounds and Bowry came in at 6-foot-4 7/8 inches and 314 pounds.

The Senior Bowl will have open practices until Thursday and then the game will be on Saturday, Jan. 31 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Other festivities for the week include a Mardi Gras Player Parade on Friday evening, a Senior Bowl concert on Friday night, Fan Fest on Saturday morning, and the Team Walk on Saturday morning ahead of the game.

Boston College 2026 Senior Bowl Participants

Lewis Bond, Wide Receiver

Bond played five seasons at Boston College from 2021-25. During that time frame, he appeared in 43 games and caught 213 passes for 2,385 yards and 11 touchdowns. While in Chestnut Hill, he broke multiple program records including all-time receptions, the most receptions in a single season in 2025 (88), and placed fifth all-time in career receiving yards.

Quintayvious Hutchins, Defensive End

Hutchins spent five seasons with the Eagles from 2021-25. After redshirting in 2021, he appeared in 43 games and recorded 73 total tackles (31 solo and 42 assisted), 5.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Logan Taylor, Offensive Lineman

Taylor played three seasons at Boston College from 2023-25 after transferring from Virginia. During his time with the Eagles, he saw time in 37 games between right guard, left tackle, and right tackle. He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2023 and 2024 as well as All-ACC Second-Team in 2025.

Jude Bowry, Offensive Lineman

Bowry spent four seasons at Boston College from 2022-25. He appeared in 31 games at left and right tackle. In 2025, he started on an offensive line that paved the way for 4,609 yards and 37 touchdowns which both ranked 13th in the ACC last season.

