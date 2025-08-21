Five Boston College Football Players Selected to Senior Bowl Top 300 List: The Rundown
Five Boston College football players were selected to the 2026 Senior Bowl Top 300 list, which came out Wednesday morning.
Defensive back Amari Jackson, offensive lineman Logan Taylor, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, wide receiver Lewis Bond, and quarterback Grayson James—who was named the Eagles’ backup signal caller to redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan last week—were the players who made the cut.
This is the first-ever Top 300 list in Senior Bowl history, and it represents the Senior Bowl scouting department’s choices from evaluating over 2,000 prospects from all levels of college football. The scouting department is composed entirely of former NFL scouts, which have been hard at work since last February narrowing down the selections.
“This list represents more than just a preseason acknowledgment; it reflects the highest standards in college football,” the Senior Bowl site says. “Being named to the Senior Bowl Top 300 list is a meaningful honor and signals that the prospects on this list are viewed among the very best in the country. Only draft eligible players are featured on this list.”
The original watchlist consisted of 850 players, but the selection committee decided to raise the bar, in its own words, and highlight a smaller select group of top-tier talent across the country. Scouts will be on the road every week to watch how the selections perform this season.
The Panini Senior Bowl game will take place on Jan. 31, 2026, at 1:30 CST at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
Here is a quick overview of BC’s five players who made the Top 300 list:
Amari Jackson - A McDonough, Ga. native, Jackson is returning for his fourth season on the Heights after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) six games into the 2024 campaign. Jackson is poised to be a starter in the Eagles’ secondary and has recorded 81 career tackles in 24 starts. He started all 13 games for BC in 2023 as a sophomore, racking up 3.5 tackles for loss. Before his season-ending injury last year, Jackson notched five pass break-ups and an interception.
Logan Taylor - The 6-foot-7, 308-pound lineman earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors the past two seasons and has started 24 games in that span. Taylor started all 13 games at left tackle in 2023 and 11 in 2024 at left guard, including one at left tackle in the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The Lunenberg, N.S., native did not allow a sack in 364 dropback snaps last season.
Jeremiah Franklin - Hailing from Walkersville, Md., the DMV product has made 15 starts across the last two seasons and ranked third on the team in receptions with 27 for 311 yards and three touchdowns without a single drop in 2024. Franklin totaled 12 receptions for 166 yards in 2023 and is arguably the best blocking tight end, along with being a passing-game threat, on the 2025 roster.
Lewis Bond - An All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2024, Bond has led the Eagles in receiving yards the past two seasons, totaling 1,335 yards across that span, including 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns. A route-running specialist, Bond has the potential to be one of the top offensive targets in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2025 as a redshirt senior, and is a player who strictly leads by example. Bill O’Brien tabbed Bond as one of four attendees for BC at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., this July, including Taylor.
Grayson James - Although he lost the 2025 quarterback competition to Lonergan heading into 2025 after making five starts in 2024 as a mid-season replacement for former BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos, James is an extremely dependable signal caller with an arm that can pass to all levels of the field. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Lake Highlands, Texas, native threw for 1,202 yards on 106-for-166 passing last season with six touchdowns and two interceptions, leading the Eagles to a 4-2 record and bowl eligibility.
Here's the Rundown for Thursday, August 21, 2025:
Thursday's Schedule:
- Men's Soccer: vs. Binghampton, 5 p.m. EST, Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field | Preview | Watch live on ESPN | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: vs. Boston University (scrimmage), 4 p.m. EST, Field Hockey Complex
Wednesday's Results:
There were no games scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 20.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
9 days. The single-digit countdown begins!
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's hockey named its 2025-26 team captains, Jade Arnone and Grace Campbell, on Tuesday.
- Boston College men's hockey is beginning its 2025-26 team introductions, starting with its newcomers for the upcoming season.
- Boston College field hockey was ranked No. 4 in the 2025 Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey Team and Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"He was so humble. That word really meant something to him."
- Mike Holovak’s wife Pauline
