Everything Boston College Cornerback Amari Jackson Said After Second Day of Fall Camp
Boston College continued its fall camp on Sunday morning in a two-hour session on the practice field.
Afterwards, cornerback Amari Jackson spoke to the media about how things are going so far as the team gets ready for its season opener on Sept. 2 against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.
Below is a transcript of everything Jackson said.
Q: A couple days, what have you liked and not liked about what you guys have done so far?
JACKSON: “I like how we communicate on the field, everybody’s community, that’s really important. Everybody is hustling on the field, running on and off. It’s not really much I don’t like, it’s football, it’s fun, so everything is going good.”
Q: Like this weather to get you going?
JACKSON: “Oh yeah, we need that cause you know where we going. We need that on heat.”
Q: Amari, I know coach yesterday was talking about making progress is kind of the goal in the beginning and defense a little farther ahead of offense, but for you, [what] kind of just defines your progress, what looks ahead to where you are right now to where you want to be. What are you defining for yourself?
JACKSON: “I’m just trying to be the best version of myself. We got a big DB room, so I’m trying to be an example for the young guys in here, trying to be consistent, just stack every day, trying to be the best.”
Q: Along those same lines, when you hear the term ‘number one corner’ what comes to mind and do you feel like you are a locked down number one guy?
JACKSON: “I do. I believe that.”
Q: Talk a little bit about Ray Brown, your coach. What has he brought to you and what has he been like for you back there?
JACKSON: “I love him. He’s a real competitive guy, he going to get the best out of you. He knows ball so I’m learning each and every day and he’s really helped me out a lot. I like him.”
Q: How much has the perspective changed, not even necessarily to where you were last year, but this year. Does he see things differently than what you might’ve seen and how does he see the game?
JACKSON: “He do. He does see the game differently, but he helps me out a lot.”
Q: Amari, you went through the spring, now starting fall with coach Bill, how’s the energy level with coach Bill?
JACKSON: “His energy level is high. We need that energy to be high and he’s always coaching us, trying to get the best out of us. I like him.”
Q: Can you see his temper at times when things don’t go right sometimes?
JACKSON: “Yeah, but I understand though. We’re trying to win so I understand.”
Q: This receiver room, obviously a lot of new faces, a lot of talent too. What have you seen out of those guys so far?
JACKSON: “You’ve got JB, a taller guy, jump ball guy, he helps me out a lot. You got Lewis, a quicker guy in the slot. He helps me out. You got Dino, Jay, so they all got different types of games, so they always get me better every day, preparing me for success in the season.”