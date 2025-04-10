Everything Boston College Football Defensive Back Syair Torrence Said After 14th Spring Practice
The Boston College Eagles football program wrapped up its 14th spring practice on Thursday.
After practice, defensive back Syair Torrence spoke to the media about how the spring is going so far and his improvement from last year.
Below is a transcript of everything Torrence said.
Q: You've had a great spring so far, what can you really attribute to at this point in the early practice season?
TORRENCE: Just keep improving, trying to be consistent. Take my technique from Coach C-Rob, just keep learning every day. Every day is [an] opportunity to improve on, with anything.
Q: Heading into now your second season at BC what's kind of different? How different do you feel this spring? Are you more confident heading into the season compared to last?
TORRENCE: Yeah. I'm more confident, more comfortable around my guys. They actually pushed me to be better this season. It's like we created a brotherhood to become brothers and just keep getting better with each other. They just really helped me be who I am right now.
Q: So overall, we just finished practice 14. Is there a skill or a skill set that you came into the spring hoping to improve upon that you feel like you have?
TORRENCE: I feel like I want to keep improving on my man technique, my off-man technique, just literally every technique that I got. Getting into the playbook more, understanding everybody else's responsibility and stuff for mine. I felt like if I learn everybody else's responsibilities, it'll make my life, my job easier.
Q: Just how do you feel about the secondary as a whole? Seems like a really deep positional group this year.
TORRENCE: We got a lot of young guys, a lot of talented guys. We got a lot of depth. This secondary is gonna be special. I feel like this year, it's gonna be real special.
Q: They talk about iron sharpens iron. You're going up against the offense every day. What have you seen from them so far?
TORRENCE: New stuff every day. Like that's what we need though. We [are] not going to know what we [are] going to see in the game. The film before we might see some stuff that we [are] going to see in the film room, but they might come in [with] something new, something crazy that we not going to see. But the offense really just help us getting better every day.
Q: … Kind of talked about how Coach Lewis is really creative in his schemes and just how he brings a unique way to kind of combat the offense every week. Can you share those same sentiments?
TORRENCE: Yeah, I feel like he got a great mindset. He's a smart man. He come up with new stuff every day. We are just blessed to have him as our defensive coordinator cuz he's special. Just special man.