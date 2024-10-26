Everything Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien Said After Loss to Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team lost its third consecutive game on Friday night to the Louisville Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) 31-27.
After the game, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke about what he saw in the loss.
Below is a transcript of everything O’Brien said.
O’BRIEN: I have no idea. Got to punt better. I don't know, not coaching it good enough.
Q: Coach, right before halftime you had three timeouts, 1:17 on the clock, just drained it out. Any reason why?
O’BRIEN: We were up 20-7, just felt like we were in good position. Yep, hindsight being 20/20 maybe you do something different obviously, but felt like, that’s a fair question, just felt like at that time, going to the halftime, 20-7, it's not like we have a juggernaut passing offense. The ball was on our own 25 I think.
Q: Just comment on the Louisville quarterback’s ability to rally in the second half.
O’BRIEN: Great job. Great player. Good coaching staff, out coached us. Got to do a better job, just did not do a good enough job tonight.
Q: Coach, outscored 31-7 after you guys went up 20. Just talk about how to maintain that consistency…
O’BRIEN: Brutal. Nah, I can't do it. Can't play for 60 minutes. Can't coach them well enough to get them to play for 60 minutes, got to coach a lot better. Got to watch the tape and figure out how to fix it. Terrible.
Q: Coach, I know it wasn't the full 60 minutes, obviously, but even in the first half, just getting out, what got you open in the first half, but then went away a little bit in that second?
O’BRIEN: What got us open in the first half was a couple gadget plays and we didn't really do anything in the first half. It was pretty even. They turned the ball over, we didn’t. So, we did some good things in the first half, but it really wasn't, we didn't do much on offense tonight.
Q: I know you’re focused more on the result but can you speak to Q's [Quintayvious Hutchins] contribution in the first half?
O’BRIEN: Yeah, he played well. He made the interception, had a forced fumble I think. He did a good job. He definitely played well tonight. I don't know what he did in the second half but I think he had a good game.