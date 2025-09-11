Everything WR Luke McLaughlin Said Ahead of Boston College's Matchup at Stanford
The Boston College football wide receiver room is proving that it is one of the deepest, most dependable position groups not just in Chestnut Hill, Mass., but in the entire Atlantic Coast Conference this year.
Led by redshirt-senior Lewis Bond, who leads the nation in receptions (22) and is 53 receptions away from the Eagles’ all-time record holder, Zay Flowers (200 career receptions), junior Jaedn Skeete, who is tied for second in the country in receiving touchdowns (3), and Reed Harris, another massive passing target for BC quarterback Dylan Lonergan, BC’s wideout unit is stacked from top to bottom.
The list continues with redshirt-senior captain Luke McLaughlin (3 receptions, 49 yards), freshman Dawson Pough (3 receptions, 96 yards, touchdown reception), and Campbell transfer VJ Wilkins (2 receptions, 111 yards), arguably the fastest player on the team and a redshirt-junior.
The Eagles are looking to regain some momentum after a 42-40, double-overtime loss to Michigan State last Saturday with a road trip to Stanford for the program’s first conference game of the year. The game will start this upcoming Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Here is everything wide receiver Luke McLaughlin said in Thursday’s post-practice press conference.
Q: Luke, you want to just tell me how impressed you’ve been with the receiving corps? Just through the first two games, it looks like you guys are all just kind of connecting, you know, playing off each other’s strengths.
McLaughlin: “Yeah, I think past few weeks, this passing game [took] a big step. Dylan definitely is slinging the ball, and we’re trying to do our jobs to the best of our abilities. Control the controllables. So I think we’re doing a great job. Just got to keep getting better.”
Q: Lewis [Bond] is just going to continue to get more and more attention out there. How is it on the rest of the receiving corps to make sure you’re a viable option when he’s getting double teamed?
McLaughlin: “Yeah, I think we’re just focused on doing our jobs. Lewis is going to do what he does, what he does best. And yeah, we’re just gonna keep focusing on ourselves and on our jobs. We’re a great unit. So it’s going to be tough to sell both.
Q: How important is it for you guys to set the tone early in a game like this, [against Stanford]?
McLaughlin: “It’s huge going on the road. It’s going to be a big game. Get back on track. I mean, every game, we got to start strong. Got to start fast. So, yeah, it’ll be a good test. I’m excited.”
Q: Special teams. Some positives and negatives against Michigan State. What are your thoughts overall and how you guys are doing? What are the next steps to make it more consistent?
McLaughlin: “Yeah, I think every game there’s things we gotta work on. I think especially we all know we got to tackle better, but I think we made some good plays. Definitely something we got to work on watching the film this week. This week was a big week of practicing [special teams], so yeah, we’ll see on Saturday.”
Q: You guys are looking to get back on track, how much are you looking forward to going against a team where this is a game where they’re trying to save their season?
McLaughlin: “I mean, I think not a lot of us have been out west, so it’ll be a fun trip. I think we’re all excited to get the ACC games going, conference play. We’re all really excited.”
Q: You’ve been around this program a long time. You’re a captain. What does this day mean to you, just remembering Welles Crowther, remembering the lives lost in 9/11?
McLaughlin: "I mean, it's such a significant day. Not just for this football team—for the whole University. We take it very seriously. ... We always look forward to [the Red Bandanna game]. We'll always remember the lost ones, everything that happened on that day. It's a big day of reflection. It's a huge day for this campus, and I'm sure everywhere around the world."
Q: Just wondering, Lewis Bond, I don’t know the exact number, but he is catching up to Zay in receptions. Has he ever talked to you, you know, the receivers in the room just about his accolades and climbing up those ranks?
McLaughlin: “Honestly, no, like you’d be surprised. He doesn’t. He doesn’t talk about it at all. He’s focused on every day, just getting better every game. He’s not really focused on his numbers that much. I know he’s leading, like he’s up there in the numbers throughout the whole country, but he’s focused on the games.”