Source: Boston College Football Hires New WRs and OL Coach

According to a source, the Boston College football team hired former Appalachian State wide receivers coach Joe Dailey as its next wide receivers coach and former UMass offensive line coach Kurt Anderson as its next O-line coach.

The pair of coaching-staff additions arrived just nine days after the program released former defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, O-line coach Matt Applebaum and WRs coach Darrell Wyatt following head coach Bill O’Brien’s second campaign at the helm.

The Eagles still have not found their new defensive coordinator for 2026, however.

Dailey’s hire marks a homecoming for the former Nebraska and North Carolina quarterback, who previously worked on the Heights from 2020-21 as the Eagles’ wide receivers coach as well.

Before his tenure with the Mountaineers—which did not technically start as he parted ways with the program in April, months before the season began—Dailey was the quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator at Hampton University in 2024, an offensive analyst at Kansas in 2023 and the Carolina Panthers’ wide receivers coach in 2022.

He also stopped at New Mexico, Liberty, Bethune-Cookman and was a graduate assistant and tight ends coach at Buffalo from 2008-09, which marked the beginning of his collegiate coaching career.

During Dailey’s first stint on the Heights, he worked with former BC wide receiver Zay Flowers, the 2023 first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, for two years. Flowers earned All-ACC First Team and Third Team selections during that span, accumulating 122 receptions, 1,979 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns from 2019-21.

Anderson, meanwhile, joined the Minutemen’s program in January of 2025 after he spent six seasons at Northwestern as the O-line coach.

UMass did not win a single game in 2025, ranking dead-last in FBS in total offense (247.5 yards per game). The Minutemen averaged 11.1 points per game, 82.4 rushing yards, 165.1 passing yards and surrendered 34 sacks for 289 yards lost.

With that being said, Anderson coached multiple NFL linemen during his tenure with the Wildcats, including the Tennessee Titans’ 2023 first-round pick, Peter Skoronski, and the Los Angeles Chargers’ 2021 first-round pick, Rashawn Slater.

Last year, the Eagles ranked 127th in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 103.2 yards per game (3.29 yards per attempt).

BC relinquished 35 sacks to opponents as well—2.92 sacks per game—good for 120th in the country, tied with Akron.

In recent years, the program has become a breeding ground of future NFL offensive linemen.

In the past six years, former Eagles who have gone to the NFL via the draft from the Chestnut Hill, Mass., O-line ranks include Chris Lindstrom, Zion Johnson, Christian Mahogany, Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall, among several other undrafted free-agent signings.

