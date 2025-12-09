Extra Point: Could Kenny Minchey be the Transfer Quarterback Boston College Needs?

There appears to be very real smoke around Notre Dame transfer quarterback Kenny Minchey jumping ship to Boston College for next season, and if the rumors hold true, it could mean that Bill O'Brien and company have found an ideal candidate to put under center in 2026.

Minchey served as the backup for CJ Carr this season, and of course, played a game in Chestnut Hill as a result. He only registered 26 passes this season for 196 yards and also added in 84 rushing yards and a score, but before the season, Minchey was battling Carr tooth and nail for the starting role.

Most members of the Notre Dame media expected Minchey to hit the portal once the season ended, as he has the talent to be a P4 starting quarterback, and Boston College jumped in the fight early after former Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan made the decision to re-enter the portal after just one season at BC.

According to 247 Sports, Minchey was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, and retains that rating in the transfer portal. Minchey was a top 15 quarterback in the country during his final prep season, and was the No. 2 overall player in Tennessee during the cycle.

Billed as a pocket-passer, Minchey also ran track during his prep days, further evidencing his ability to hurt teams with his legs. All of that is wonderful, but how exactly could he help O'Brien and company next year?

How can Minchey Help Boston College?

One of the primary needs within O'Brien's pro-style offense is a quarterback who can be, above all else, accurate and turnover-free. The sample size isn't there for the latter half of that argument, but as for Minchey's accuracy with the football, he completed 73% of his passes during four games his senior football season, and even in the low sample size from this year at Notre Dame, he was accurate above all else.

The ability to hurt teams with his legs should alleviate some of the pressure placed on the BC offensive line to keep the pocket clear for players like Lonergan, who weren't necessarily the most mobile players on the field.

Having the ability to extend and make plays out of the pocket will provide BC with some downfield opportunities that it might not find elsewhere, too, without a true deep threat like Lewis Bond on the field.

Overall, if BC can land Minchey as the star of this transfer portal class, it would only help in recruiting enough of a supporting cast in the portal to get up off the mat in the ACC.