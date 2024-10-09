Extra Point: What Would Make a Successful Bye Week for Boston College?
Every week of the college football season is important, but arguably the most important are bye weeks. During a bye, a team goes from facing off against rivals to playing against itself.
How do you recover? How do you get healthier? How do you get better? These are the questions each team has to answer during a rest week, and Boston College faces all of the above after dropping a conference game to Virginia last Saturday.
A lot went wrong for the Eagles in the 24-14 loss to UVA, but chiefly among them was the play of star quarterback Thomas Castellanos. The BC signal caller entered the game following an absence against Western Kentucky in the week prior, and whether he was still not at 100% or just had a rough time shaking the rust off, the game served as the worst outing for Castellanos thus far in 2024.
The quarterback play paired with the team's lackluster performance on the offensive line culminated in one of the most one dimensional offensive attacks the team has put on the field this season. In fact, it was the worst rushing performance Boston College has put out up to this point this year.
That being said, Boston College will take the weekend to rest and recover, as there's more football ahead than there is behind, assuming the Eagles go bowling. The key is going to be figuring out how to put a better product on the field when the team takes on Virginia Tech on October 17.