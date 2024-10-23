The Extra Point: Where Does Boston College Football Go From Here?
Last Thursday was tough to watch for Boston College football fans, to put it lightly. The Eagles had their worst showing of the year in a 42-21 loss to Virginia Tech.
That loss placed Boston College perilously close to the .500 mark on the season at 4-3 (1-2) after starting the 2024 season at 4-1. Now, hope is not lost for the Eagles, first year head coach Bill O'Brien or signal caller Thomas Castellanos, but the road to a respectable bowl eligible season just got a bit tougher with back to back losses.
As stated several times before, these last two weeks provided Boston College with a legitimate chance to get bowl eligible early on before tackling the back half of what has turned out to be a tough ACC schedule. Now, as eyes turn towards the Louisville Cardinals, SMU, Syracuse and more, the outlook has darkened more than a few shades.
Currently, between those three aforementioned schools, one is currently ranked inside the AP Top 25, with another knocking on the door and the other having previously been ranked. Of course, Boston College made it as high as 24 on the ranking earlier this season, but those days have since passed.
With a few potential top 25 opponents still on the way, Boston College has to make a few changes to its gameplan in order to ensure that it doesn't look back on O'Brien's first season at the helm with a bit of distaste for the years to come.