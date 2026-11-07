Florida State Hands Boston College Football Second Straight Loss, Fourth ACC Defeat of Season

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No Ousmane Kromah. No Duce Robinson. A completely new head coach after one who spent the last seven years with the program was fired on Sunday.

It didn’t matter, as Florida State fended off Boston College football’s 17-7 lead in the second quarter, including a 24-21 fourth-quarter lead, to pick up its first road win since 2023 with a 31-24 topping of the Eagles (4-5, 2-4 ACC) at Alumni Stadium.

The Seminoles (4-5, 2-4) sealed the victory with an 11-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter that came via freshman running back Amari Thomas, who totaled 98 rushing yards and two scores on 19 carries.

Prior to that, with 13:22 left in the quarter, FSU tied the game at 24 apiece with a 22-yard field goal from Gabe Panikowski. Panikowski stole the show with four successful extra-point attempts, the field goal, and a surprise touchdown run off a trick play at the end of the second quarter, which gave the Seminoles a 21-17 lead before halftime.

"We talk about margin of error all the time," BC head coach Bill O'Brien said. "We made some good plays today. We really did. ... But not enough. Whether it was drops or missed a block or didn't make a tackle."

On the first drive of the game, the Eagles converted a trio of third downs, all of them through the air, and found the end zone with Bo MacCormack III’s six-yard rushing score to cap off a 13-play, 75-yard opening drive that lasted 7:22.

BC followed that up with a nice three-and-out stop on the Seminoles’ first possession, and Charlie Comella added a 21-yard return on the ensuing punt to Florida State’s 43-yard line. The Eagles then added to their lead with a 48-yard field goal from Luca Lombardo.

Right before the quarter ended, however, FSU’s Jasen Lopez had a 40-yard return of his own, which gave the Seminoles’ ideal field position at the BC 29-yard line.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels, who entered the matchup with 12 rushing scores on the year, notched his 13th with a four-yard keeper just five plays later, and Panikowski added the PAT to make it a three-point game with 14:06 left in the initial half.

"Anytime a team is rushing well, I think it's only three things probably: gap integrity, tackling, and just your will to stop the run," safet KP Price said. "I feel like we had a will to stop the run, and the other two boxed I don't think were checked."

BC’s offense responded hastily, as it converted another pair of third downs before Nedrick Boldin Jr.’s 29-yard, catch-and-run touchdown from a screen, putting the Eagles up 17-7.

During the drive, two BC chunk plays, a 17-yard run by Mason McKenzie and a 34-yard pass to Javarius Green, were both wiped out by holding calls, but the Eagles were able to shake it off and find the end zone regardless.

"How many holding calls were called on Florida State?" O'Brien sarcastically queried after the game. "One."

On the following possession, Thomas cut the Seminoles' deficit to 17-14 with a 20-yard sprint just before the six-minute mark of the quarter.

FSU then took its first lead of the game with 57 seconds remaining in the half, as it fooled the Eagles’ defense on a designed fake field goal from the two-yard line, which Panikowski took into the end zone after receiving a backward lateral pass from the holder.

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"I mean, obviously we should have been [prepared for that]," O'Brien said. "But they did a great job executing it. That was brutal by us. Terrible."

McKenzie turned the ball over with a poorly-read interception right before the half ended, but the Seminoles were unable to score any points out of it with the lack of clock.

The second half was full of surprises and a truly wild series of events.

After forcing the Seminoles to punt on the opening drive, the Eagles began to drive until McKenzie got injured on a seven-yard carry, which landed him in the medical tent.

Backup Grayson Wilson entered the contest, but just four plays in, he turned the ball over with an interception on 3rd and 19 at FSU’s 39-yard line.

It only took three plays for BC to recover the ball, as Marcus Upton picked off Daniels from Max Tucker's deflection, which was returned to the Seminoles’ 44-yard line.

Seconds later, McKenzie burst out of the tent and back onto the field as if it was out of a movie script, and the Eagles got moving with the ball.

After four plays, BC got down to the two-yard line when all of a sudden its players started spinning around in a circle with their arms linked together.

When the huddle broke, all of the Eagles’ linemen, except for center DJ Williams, and tight end Zeke Moore dashed over to the sideline, leaving McKenzie in the backfield with receivers Dawson Pough and Green lined up in front of the signal caller.

McKenzie set MacCormack in motion from the slot, faked the handoff, and began sprinting out to his right before underhanding a pass to Green for the score, which changed the lead back in BC’s favor, 24-21, after Lombardo’s PAT.

WHAT A PLAY 🔄 pic.twitter.com/SEETuKq3yJ — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) November 7, 2026

"It was just a play that we had in our game plan that we thought would be good for these guys," O'Brien said.

But Florida State ran into very little adversity on both of its scoring drives in the fourth, and the Eagles were handed their second straight defeat after failing to score on their final offensive drive, which began with 2:22 remaining.

"It is what it is," Price said. "It definitely hurt, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to get up and go back at it tomorrow."

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