Boston College football heads back on the road for its Week 11 matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Eagles (4-5, 2-4 ACC) suffered their second loss in a row this past Saturday, falling to Florida State 31-24 in Rick Stockstill’s first game as interim head coach of the Seminoles.

BC possessed a 17-7 lead in the first half and a 24-21 lead in the second but could not hold onto them, as FSU scored 10 points to the Eagles’ zero in the fourth quarter to eke out the road ACC victory.

This upcoming road contest in South Bend, Ind., will be BC’s toughest challenge yet, as the No. 3-ranked Fighting Irish (8-1) just catapulted up the rankings with a 31-24 defeat of the former No. 1 team in the nation, Miami (now ranked No. 5), on Saturday.

The Eagles and Notre Dame met last year in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Nov. 1, 2025, in which the Fighting Irish came out triumphant with a 25-10 win.

Notre Dame has not lost a game to BC since the 2008 season, when Chris Crane played quarterback for the Eagles. BC entered that edition of “The Holy War” on a five-game winning streak against its Catholic foe, but Notre Dame has now won the past 10 meetings leading up to Saturday’s affair.

The last time the Eagles faced a team inside the top five in the AP Top-25 poll came back in 2023 during former head coach Jeff Hafley’s last year on the Heights, when BC fell to No. 3 Florida State, who finished the season undefeated, 31-29.

Below is all the information for the game.

How to Watch: Boston College Football’s Week 11 Matchup At No. 3 Notre Dame

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

TV: NBC

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles dropped a 31-24 home loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Last outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish defeated then-No. 1 Miami 31-24 at home on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Last meeting: The two teams last met on Nov. 1, 2025 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Notre Dame got the win over BC 25-10.

Series: In 28 all-time meetings dating back to Sept. 15, 1975, the Fighting Irish lead the series 18-9.

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