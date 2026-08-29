The streak of no repeat winners in the NFC East was one of the best storylines to follow in recent years, but that streak ended in 2025 when the Philadelphia Eagles captured the divisional title for the second straight season. It was the first time since 2003-2004 that the NFC East had the same team be back-to-back winners.

The Eagles will be looking to pull off the three-peat this season, but every other team in the conference has a case to make. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to once again have one of the best offenses in football, the Washington Commanders hope that a healthy Jayden Daniels will help return the team to their 2024 form, and John Harbaugh is ushering in a new era for the New York Giants.

Let's dive into the odds to win the NFC East this season, and then I'll break down which team I'm betting on.

NFC East Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Eagles +115

Cowboys +195

Giants +550

Commanders +650

The Eagles enter the season as +115 favorites at FanDuel to win the division, which is an implied probability of 46.51%.

In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I made the case for betting on the Eagles to achieve the three-peat:

Leave it to the Eagles to once again have arguably the best offseason in the NFL. They may have had addition by subtraction when they traded away A.J. Brown, who unarguably had a negative effect on the Eagles' locker room last season. They attempted to fill his shoes by trading for Dontayvion Wicks and drafting Makai Lemon in the first round.

They also bolstered their defense by acquiring Jonathan Greenard and signing Riq Woolen, two of the more underrated moves of the offseason. They should still be the Kings of the NFC East as the Cowboys don't have a defense, the Commanders have a ton of question marks, and the New York Giants are in the middle of a rebuild. Time will tell if they can be at the same level as teams like the Rams, Seahawks, and whoever comes out of the NFC North, but I think they'll be good enough to comfortably win the NFC East for the third straight season.

Pick: Eagles to Win NFC East +125 via BetMGM

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