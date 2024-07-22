Florida State's Mike Norvell, Joshua Farmer Share Thoughts on Labor Day Night Matchup Against Boston College
The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, also known as “Media Days,” started on Monday at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.
On the first day, fans and media members were able to hear from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips as well as head coaches and student-athletes from Georgia Tech, Florida State, and SMU.
During the Q-and-A portion of the day, play-by-play broadcaster Mike Gualtieri asked Florida State head coach Mike Norvell his thoughts about the team’s home opener against Boston College on Labor Day night.
“Coach O’Brien is a great coach,” said Norvell. “He’s got a wonderful resume and career that he’s been able to lead. Boston College is a very talented team. We saw [that] going up there in a very emotional game, one that was full of momentum swings, good and bad, on both sides but we know that will be a team that is very talented and hungry under the new staff that they have. So, when we get to that game, it’ll be everything we have to go kick off for our home opener. But we’ll be excited when it shows up.”
The Eagles will travel to Tallahassee, Fla., for a conference showdown under the lights of Doak S. Campbell Stadium for its season-opening game, however it will be Florida State’s second game of the season as it travels to Dublin for a Week 0 contest against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles lead the all-time series against the Eagles 15-5 and will be riding a five-game winning streak heading into the matchup. Boston College, however, will be looking for revenge as the team lost a close contest in the last matchup 31-29 at Alumni Stadium in 2023.
The history between the two programs has seemed to be one-sided, but has been closer in recent years. In the last five contests, four of the games were decided by seven or less points.
Gualtieri also asked Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer his thoughts and experience playing the Eagles.
“They’re a pretty tough team,” said Farmer. “When we play them, we know they come to play. [It] always feels cool and is pretty strong, so we know we got to come with our A game with them and just play every snap.”
Boston College will speak to the media on Wednesday.