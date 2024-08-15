Former Boston College Defensive Back Justin Simmons Signs One-Year Deal With Atlanta Falcons
Former Boston College defensive back Justin Simmons has signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons which includes $7.5 million guaranteed.
The Manassas, Va., native played four seasons with the Eagles (2012-15) where he appeared in 50 games and tallied 229 total tackles (165 solo and 64 assisted), four tackles for loss, eight interceptions for 50 yards, ten passes defended, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and one sack as well as earned a spot on the All-ACC Second-Team in 2015.
Simmons was drafted as the No. 98 overall pick (third round) in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos where he played eight seasons. He was released by the organization on March 7.
During his professional career, he has appeared in 118 games and tallied 603 total tackles (442 solo and 161 assisted), 64 passes defended, 30 interceptions, five forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, three blocked kicks, and a pick-six.
He has also earned four All-Pro Second-Team honors, was a two-time Pro Bowler, and was the 2022 NFL Interceptions Co-Leader.
According to a report from KPRC2 NFL and Houston Texans reporter Aaron Wilson, Simmons met with the Falcons earlier in the week and it went well.
“Falcons visit went smoothly all-around with veteran safety Justin Simmons, including a dinner with corner A.J. Terrell and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, per league sources,” wrote Wilson via X.
The addition of Simmons is just one of multiple big moves that the Falcons have made on the defensive side of the ball in recent days. On Wednesday, the team traded a 2025 third-round pick for former New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.
Simmons will join former Eagles Lukas Denis, Chris Lindstrom, and Tyler Vrabel on Atlanta's roster.