SI

Raiders Place Brock Bowers on IR to End His Second Season

Blake Silverman

Brock Bowers was placed on season-ending injured reserve
Brock Bowers was placed on season-ending injured reserve / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Bowers’s second NFL season has come to a close. According to a report Wednesday from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders have placed Bowers on season-ending injured reserve due to to a knee injury that has lingered throughout the season.

The Raiders (2–13) are in the middle of an nine-game losing streak ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Giants before wrapping up their season with a home finale against the Chiefs.

Bowers missed Weeks 5, 6 and 7 as he was sidelined due to a PCL injury in his knee. He returned in Week 9 against the Jaguars following Las Vegas’s bye week.

Despite missing three games, the second-year tight end leads the Raiders across the board in receiving with 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. Bowers has been named a Pro Bowler in each of his first two NFL seasons. After the Raiders made him the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, he led the team in receiving as a rookie with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

The Georgia product’s emergence on Sundays has yet to turn around the Raiders as a unit, finishing 4-13 in his first year and on pace for a worse finish to this season behind quarterback Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll, who both arrived in Las Vegas this season.

Without anything to play for other than the top pick in next year’s NFL draft, the Raiders will have their star tight end sit and get healthy. The contest Sunday against the Giants has major draft implications as both teams sit at 2-13, tied for the worst record in the NFL.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL