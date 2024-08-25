Former Boston College Offensive Lineman Alec Lindstrom Waived by Rams
Former Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom has been waived by the Los Angeles Rams.
The Dudley, Mass., native played for the Eagles from 2017-2021. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he earned a starting spot at the center position during his redshirt sophomore campaign. He also earned All-ACC Third (2019) and First (2020 and 2021) Team honors, made the All-ACC Preseason Team in 2020, and was a part of the Rimington Award Watch List (2020) and Finalist (2021).
Lindstrom was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 as an undrafted free agent where he saw time mostly on the practice squad. He was waived from the organization on Aug. 29, 2023, after signing a reserve/future contract earlier in the year.
The 26-year-old spent most of 2024 with the Memphis Showboats, a UFL team that he signed with on Jan. 24. During the season, he appeared in ten games and started in four. His contract was terminated on Aug. 6, the same day he was signed with the Rams.
The move was one of multiple waives that the Rams made on Sunday. The team has also waived (no recall) LB Olakuna Fatukasi, WR J.J. Lapp, OL Blake Larson, LB Ocheaun Mathis, DB Cameron McCutcheon, OL Grant Miller, RB SaRoderick Thompson, QB Dresser Winn, and OL Matt Kaskey as well as released RB Boston Scott, and DE Carlos Watkins.
The waives and releases come as NFL teams are required to reduce their roster sizes to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.