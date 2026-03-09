Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked in USCHO Poll After Week 21

After falling to No. 15 UMass and unranked Northeastern in the past few days, Boston College men’s hockey dropped from No. 13 to No. 17 in the USCHO Division I men’s hockey rankings.

On Thursday, the Eagles (19-14-1, 13-11-0 Hockey East) fell on the road to the Minutemen, 2-1, despite leading in shots on goal by double digits (35-17).

BC hosted Northeastern at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday for its 2025-26 regular season finale, and the Huskies bested the Eagles 4-2. BC led early in the second period, 2-0, but NU generated four unanswered goals to seize the conference triumph.

Regardless of that outcome, the Eagles were still guaranteed a first-round bye in the 2026 Hockey East Tournament, which starts on Wednesday with first-round matchups between Vermont and Boston University, New Hampshire and Northeastern, and UMass Lowell and Merrimack.

BC, which is the fourth seed, is scheduled to host fifth-seeded Maine on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals.

If the Eagles had picked up a win on Saturday, it would have earned the third seed in the tournament because No. 14 UConn suffered a loss to Providence, the No. 5 team in the nation and the top-seeded squad in Hockey East.

But that evidently did not occur, which is why BC stayed put at No. 4.

"It's a new season,” BC head coach Greg Brown said after Saturday’s loss. “Now, everything starts. We have to get ready for Friday, probably, so that's where we are."

Brown added: "We know we show glimpses of it, but we have to sustain it for longer. So now it's playoffs, and it's a new season. Got to get going."

Below are the full rankings for the week.

USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 22 Poll:

Rank, team (first-place votes), record, points, last ranking

1. Michigan (30) | 26-7-1 | 968 | 1

2. North Dakota (12) | 27-8-1 | 943 | 3

3. Michigan State (7) | 25-7-2 | 912 | 2

4. Western Michigan (1) | 26-9-1 | 854 | 4

5. Providence | 23-9-2 | 781 | 5

6. Denver | 23-11-3 | 725 | 7

7. Quinnipiac | 26-7-3 | 707 | 8

8. Minnesota Duluth | 22-13-1 | 599 | 10

9. Cornell | 20-8-1 | 598 | 9

T-10. Penn State | 20-12-2 | 541 | 6

T-10. Wisconsin | 21-11-2 | 541 | 11

12. Dartmouth | 19-7-4 | 465 | 12

13. Augustana | 22-10-4 | 345 | 15

14. UConn | 18-11-5 | 343 | 14

15. UMass | 21-12-1 | 321 | 17

16. Minnesota State | 20-10-7 | 211 | 16

17. Boston College | 19-14-1 | 200 | 13

18. St. Thomas | 20-11-5 | 193 | 19

19. Michigan Tech | 23-12-3 | 124 | 20

20. Union | 22-10-3 | 55 | NR

Others receiving votes: Maine (48), Miami (9), Bentley (8), Sacred Heart (7), Boston University (1), Princeton (1)