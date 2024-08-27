Former Boston College RB AJ Dillon Placed on IR by Packers, Will Miss 2024 Season
Former Boston College and current Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has been placed on the Injured Reserve with a neck injury and will miss the entirety of the 2024 NFL season.
According to a report from Green Bay Packers On SI writer Bill Huber, Dillon suffered a stinger during the Packers joint practice with the Denver Broncos on Aug. 16, his second in under a year. He also missed the last three games of the 2023 season with a stinger.
Dillon spent three seasons with the Eagles (2017-2019). During his time in Chestnut Hill, he saw time in 35 games and tallied 845 rush attempts for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns as well as 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Some of his accolades while at The Heights include being a three-time All-ACC First-Team honoree (2017-19), won the ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offense Rookie of the Year awards (2017), and was named to the All-American Third-Team (2019).
The New London, Conn., native was drafted as the No. 62 overall pick (second round) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Packers. During his professional career, he has seen time in 60 games and tallied 597 rush attempts for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns as well as 86 receptions for 763 yards and two touchdowns.
Dillon was one of two players Green Bay placed on the IR on Tuesday. Tight end Tyler Davis was also placed on the list with a shoulder injury, ending his season as well.