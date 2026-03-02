Boston College Softball Routs Undefeated UNC to Cap Off ACC Series: The Rundown

On Sunday, the Boston College softball program handed North Carolina its first loss of the season with a 10-2 victory to close out a three-game series in Chapel Hill, N.C., over the weekend.

The Tar Heels entered the series finale with a 17-0 record, while the Eagles came in at 5-12, but a complete-game effort from junior Kelly Colleran — in which she manufactured two strikeouts while surrendering only three hits, two walks, and two earned runs — stifled UNC’s red-hot offense.

Freshman Kae DePerio got the bats hot in the leadoff role with four hits in five at-bats, including a run and an RBI. Senior Janis Espinoza, sophomore Abby Ptak, and freshman Nicole Riddell each registered two RBIs, and BC only struck out four times in the victory.

The Eagles are now 1-2 in conference play and will head to Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday for an out-of-conference matchup against North Carolina A&T. BC will then play in the Hokie Invitational in Salem, Va., from March 5-7, where it will face Michigan, James Madison, Penn State, Bryant, and Radford.

The Eagles return to ACC play on March 20 with a three-game road series at Pittsburgh after a three-game series at South Carolina and playing at Providence in a pair of contests.

The Rundown: Monday, March 2, 2026:

The Boston College women's basketball team parted ways with coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, who served at the helm of the program since 2018, on Sunday by not renewing her contract. The Eagles went 5-26 in the 2025-26 season and only won one conference game.

Boston College Announces a Leadership Change in Women's Basketball Program.





Class of 2027 linebacker Dylan Wafle from Avon Old Farms (Conn.) received an offer from the Boston College football program on Sunday.

Besides Providence, which will automatically qualify for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament, BC has the highest odds of receiving a bid, according to data from PlayoffStatus.com, followed by UConn, UMass, and Maine.

How the @hockey_east bubble teams' odds to make the NCAA Tournament have changed over the last two months





Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:

Softball: Boston College 10, North Carolina 2.

Men's Tennis: Virginia Tech 7, Boston College 0.

Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:

There are no games scheduled for Monday, March 2.

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

187 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“In the NBA and pro sports period, if you don’t play and they (team or coach) don’t know they need you, you really don’t matter. The team is like we are paying you to be here so do your job. And if your job right now is not to play then do that. Not just in basketball, but in life it is about where you go and the opportunity you get.”

- Troy Bell

We'll Leave You With This:

With BC Hockey on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid, BU head coach Jay Pandolfo was asked if there was any sort of sentiment in the locker room pregame of wanting to spoil their rival's chances:



"I didn't hear anyone say that, honestly. I don't know if this effects…"

