FSU at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 2-3 ACC) football team returns to Alumni Stadium to host the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off a 47-2 loss to the Duke Blues Devils last weekend. Prior to the defeat, Boston College won a pair of games against Pitt 27-21 and Georgia Tech 49-27 to surpass its win total from last year.

Florida State is riding a three-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, the Seminoles have lost to Louisville 44-20, No. 1 Miami 43-35 in double overtime, and Clemson 36-24.

““Florida State is not a 3-5 team,” said Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien about the Seminoles on Thursday. “They have talent everywhere, at every position. They've got great speed on offense. They've got great speed on defense. They're tough. They play hard. It's going to be a very, very challenging game for us.”

Latest Injury News From FSU at Boston College

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FSU at Boston College Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and FSU Seminoles

When: Saturday, Nov. 7 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Weather: Cloudy, 59 degrees, 16% chance of rain.

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. FSU: TBD

Series: FSU leads 15-6

Current streak: Boston College won one

Last Meeting: Sept. 2, 2024- Boston College won 28-13

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How to Watch FSU at Boston College

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM

SiriusXM: 234

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Depth Chart: FSU at Boston College

Offense: QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete

TE: Zeke Moore, Kaelan Chudzinski, Danny Edgehille or Brady Clough

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams, Amir Johnson, Owen Snively

RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Defense: DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo

DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin

DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Gavin Neil, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate

LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon

LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas

NB: KP Price, TJ Green

CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker

CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green, Charlie Comella

S: Carter Davis, Da'Jon Green, Kameron Howard

Special Teams: LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

FSU:

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