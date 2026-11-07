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FSU at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart

Everything you want to know about the Seminoles at Eagles, from football injuries and the depth chart down to the weather forecast at Alumni Stadium.
Kim Rankin|
Charlie Comella fist-bumps Mason McKenzie before a game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026.
Charlie Comella fist-bumps Mason McKenzie before a game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

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Boston College EaglesFlorida State Seminoles

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 2-3 ACC) football team returns to Alumni Stadium to host the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

The Eagles are coming off a 47-2 loss to the Duke Blues Devils last weekend. Prior to the defeat, Boston College won a pair of games against Pitt 27-21 and Georgia Tech 49-27 to surpass its win total from last year.

Florida State is riding a three-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, the Seminoles have lost to Louisville 44-20, No. 1 Miami 43-35 in double overtime, and Clemson 36-24. 

““Florida State is not a 3-5 team,” said Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien about the Seminoles on Thursday. “They have talent everywhere, at every position. They've got great speed on offense. They've got great speed on defense. They're tough. They play hard. It's going to be a very, very challenging game for us.”

Latest Injury News From FSU at Boston College

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.

FSU at Boston College Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and FSU Seminoles

When: Saturday, Nov. 7 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

Weather: Cloudy, 59 degrees, 16% chance of rain. 

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. FSU: TBD

Series: FSU leads 15-6

Current streak: Boston College won one

Last Meeting: Sept. 2, 2024- Boston College won 28-13

College Football Bracket Challenge

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How to Watch FSU at Boston College

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM

SiriusXM: 234

Keys to the Game: FSU at Boston College

  • Where does Boston College stand in terms of bowling eligibility ahead of its matchup with FSU? Check it out here.
  • Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz breaks down why Boston College can't afford to overlook Florida State this weekend.
  • Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien gave an injury update on offensive lineman Michael Crounse on Thursday. Here's everything he said about it.

Depth Chart: FSU at Boston College

Offense:

QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete
TE: Zeke Moore, Kaelan Chudzinski, Danny Edgehille or Brady Clough
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams, Amir Johnson, Owen Snively
RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Defense:

DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin
DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Gavin Neil, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate
LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon
LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas
NB: KP Price, TJ Green
CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker
CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green, Charlie Comella
S: Carter Davis, Da'Jon Green, Kameron Howard

Special Teams:

LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

FSU:

Photo Credit: bceagles.com
bceagles.com

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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