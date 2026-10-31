Boston College at Duke: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart
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The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 2-2 ACC) football team travels to Durham, N.C., to take on the Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. During the stretch, BC has picked up wins over Pitt 27-21 and Georgia Tech 49-27.
The Blue Devils are also coming off a win against Virginia 19-16 last week.
The contest marks the 10th matchup between the two teams. Boston College narrowly leads the all-time series 5-4.
Latest Injury News From Boston College at Duke
This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.
Boston College at Duke Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and Duke Blue Devils
When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at noon ET
Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.
Weather: Partly Cloudy, 62 degrees
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Duke: TBD
Series: Boston College leads 5-4
Current streak: Duke won one
Last Meeting: Nov. 4, 2022, in Chestnut Hill, Duke won 38-31
How to Watch Boston College at Duke
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
SiriusXM: 264
Keys to the Game: Boston College at Duke
- Boston College could be getting tight end Kaelan Chudzinski back on Saturday. Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien stated he was available in his weekly press conference on Thursday. See everything we know here.
- Bill O’Brien also called for consistency from kicker Luca Lombardo ahead of the matchup with the Blue Devils. Check out what he said while you wait for the game.
- Duke running back Nate Sheppard will be a massive part of the game. Boston College On SI's Graham Dietz breaks down Sheppard's game.
Depth Chart: Boston College at Duke
Offense:
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete
TE: Zeke Moore, Danny Edgehille or Brady Clough, Cameron Kossmann
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams, Amir Johnson
RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips, Reggie Jackson
Defense:
DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin
DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Gavin Neil, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate
LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon
LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas
NB: KP Price, TJ Green
CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker
CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green, Charlie Comella
S: Carter Davis, Da'Jon Green, Kameron Howard
Special Teams:
LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.
Duke
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1