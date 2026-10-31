Boston College at Duke: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart

The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 2-2 ACC) football team travels to Durham, N.C., to take on the Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. During the stretch, BC has picked up wins over Pitt 27-21 and Georgia Tech 49-27.

The Blue Devils are also coming off a win against Virginia 19-16 last week.

The contest marks the 10th matchup between the two teams. Boston College narrowly leads the all-time series 5-4.

Latest Injury News From Boston College at Duke

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Boston College at Duke Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and Duke Blue Devils

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at noon ET

Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 62 degrees

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Duke: TBD

Series: Boston College leads 5-4

Current streak: Duke won one

Last Meeting: Nov. 4, 2022, in Chestnut Hill, Duke won 38-31

How to Watch Boston College at Duke

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM

SiriusXM: 264

Keys to the Game: Boston College at Duke

Boston College could be getting tight end Kaelan Chudzinski back on Saturday. Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien stated he was available in his weekly press conference on Thursday. See everything we know here.

Bill O’Brien also called for consistency from kicker Luca Lombardo ahead of the matchup with the Blue Devils. Check out what he said while you wait for the game.

Duke running back Nate Sheppard will be a massive part of the game. Boston College On SI's Graham Dietz breaks down Sheppard's game.

Depth Chart: Boston College at Duke

Offense: QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete

TE: Zeke Moore, Danny Edgehille or Brady Clough, Cameron Kossmann

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams, Amir Johnson

RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips, Reggie Jackson

Defense: DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo

DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin

DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Gavin Neil, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate

LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon

LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas

NB: KP Price, TJ Green

CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker

CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green, Charlie Comella

S: Carter Davis, Da'Jon Green, Kameron Howard

Special Teams: LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

Duke

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