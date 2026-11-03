Moments From Boston College Football's Road Loss at Duke: Photo Gallery

A week after lighting up Georgia Tech for their strongest offensive performance of the season, the Eagles were eager to play spoiler against the defending ACC champions. Instead, the Blue Devils shut them down 47-2, keeping the Eagles' offense entirely off the scoreboard. Boston College will look to rebound at home against a coach-less Florida State University on November 7.

1. Dancing With the Blue Devils

Boston College players warm up at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College DBs Da'Jon Green and Charlie Comella warm up before a game at Wallace Wade Stadium.

2. Charlie Comella Fist-Bumps Mason McKenzie

Charlie Comella fist-bumps Mason McKenzie before a game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College DB Charlie Comella fist-bumps QB Mason McKenzie during warm ups. Both players were fresh off career games against Georgia Tech: Comella was looking to build on a two-interception performance, while McKenzie was coming off a dominant 170-yard, two-touchdown rushing display.

3. Here Come the Eagles

The Boston College football team prepares to take the field at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien leads the Eagles onto the field at Wallace Wade Stadium. After the loss, the Eagles are 13-20 (7-14 ACC) under O'Brien's tenure.

4. Bill O'Brien Rallies the Eagles

Bill O'Brien gathers the Eagles before a game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien gathers the team. The defeat leaves the Eagles 13-20 (7-14 ACC) during O'Brien's tenure.

5. Anthony Palano Scopes Out the Offense

Anthony Palano prepares for the snap at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College LB Anthony Palano scopes out Duke's offense. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles' defense with nine tackles.

6. Marcus Upton Beats Jonah Burton

Marcus Upton defends a pass intended for Jonah Burton at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College DB Marcus Upton defends Duke WR Jonah Burton. The sophomore racked up eight tackles and three solo tackles against the Blue Devils.

7. Carter Davis for Two

Carter Davis runs back a blocked PAT at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College DB Carter Davis returns a blocked extra-point for the Eagles' only score of the game. The redshirt-junior tallied five tackles and two tackles for loss.

8. Bo MacCormack Up the Middle

Bo MacCormack III carries the ball at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College RB Bo MacCormack III rushes up the middle for a seven yard gain. The sophomore scored a hat trick of touchdowns last weekend against Georgia Tech.

9. Mason McKenzie Rushes for 21 Yards

Mason McKenzie carries the ball at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College QB Mason McKenzie runs the ball for 21 yards. McKenzie's scramble marked the Eagles' longest rush of the game.

10. Michael Crounse Directs the Offensive Line

Michael Crounse directs the offensive line at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College OL Michael Crounse directs the offensive line before snapping the ball.

11. Boston College Players Prepare for the Snap

The Boston College defensive line waits for the snap at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

The Boston College defensive line waits for the ball to be snapped.

12. Mason McKenzie Attempts a Pass

Mason McKenzie throws the ball at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College QB Mason McKenzie throws the ball.

13. Price and Comella in Coverage

KP Price and Charlie Comella defend a pass intended for Brody Keefe at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College DBs KP Price and Charlie Comella defend against Duke WR Brody Keefe. Price paced the team with four solo tackles.

14. Grayson Wilson Hands the Ball to Mekhi Dodd

Grayson Wilson hands the ball off to Mekhi Dodd at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 31, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College QB Grayson Wilson hands the ball to Mekhi Dodd. Wilson entered the game at the end of the third quarter to relieve QB Mason McKenzie.

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