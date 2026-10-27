Game Details for Boston College Football's Week 9 Matchup at Duke: TV, Radio and Opponent Breakdown

Coming off its victory over Georgia Tech in Week 8, Boston College football will head back on the road for a Week 9 matchup with Duke this upcoming Saturday.

The Eagles (4-3, 2-2 ACC) are tied with the Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2) in conference win percentage (.500) through just over half of the regular season, and these two programs have not played one another since 2022 — back when both BC head coach Bill O’Brien and Duke head coach Manny Diaz were not coaching in their current respective roles.

Next Stop Durham pic.twitter.com/KbnICSmxe4 — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 26, 2026

Diaz took over the helm for the Blue Devils after a two-year stint as Penn State’s defensive coordinator from 2022-23, after former head coach Mike Elko left for Texas A&M during the offseason.

Since his hiring, Duke has gone 18-9 overall with a 11-5 record in ACC play, which arguably gives Diaz the best track record of any coach in the league over the past two years combined.

With a 6-2 conference record last season, the Blue Devils advanced to the ACC Championship Game and defeated Virginia 27-20 in overtime to claim the program’s first ACC title since 1989.

Because of its record, Duke was not selected for the 12-team College Football Playoff — only one team from the ACC made it last year, which would be Miami — but it proceeded to best Arizona State 42-39 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to finish 9-5 overall.

Despite losing his starting quarterback, Darian Mensah, to the Hurricanes in somewhat of a controversial saga during the offseason, Diaz hasn’t really fluttered at all this year, and the record proves it.

The Blue Devils are one of the best teams defensively in the entire country, surrendering just 301.3 yards of offense per game, good for 22nd in FBS, including 107.1 yards on the ground per game, which is tied with Arizona for 25th.

They have limited opponents to just 16.0 points per game (112 total points through seven games) as well, which is tied with LSU for 17th.

On the opposite side of the ball, Duke’s rushing attack is also a beast, featuring one of the nation’s top running backs in sophomore Nate Sheppard, who ranks fifth in the country in rushing yards with 875 (125.0 per game), and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns with nine (1.29 per game).

BC, meanwhile, has now doubled its 2025 season win total with five games left to play in the regular season and are just on the verge of reaching bowl-game eligibility.

Below are all the details for the Week 9 affair.

Game Details for Boston College Football’s Week 9 Matchup at Duke:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Duke Blue Devils

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Weather: Per the weather app, Saturday will be cloudy with a low of 54° between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and a high of 69° between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The temperature range will feel like 51° to 65°. Wind will make it feel cooler than the actual temperature. There is no chance of precipitation.

Last outing, Duke: The Blue Devils picked up a 19-16 win on the road over the Virginia Cavaliers.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles soared right through Georgia Tech on the road, 49-27.

Last meeting: These two teams last played on Nov. 4, 2022, in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and the Blue Devils defeated the Eagles 38-31.

Series: BC leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1927, 5-4.

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