Miami vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The No. 1 Miami Hurricanes have a chance to move to 8-0 in the 2026 season when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night (Halloween) in Week 9.

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels are out of the College Football Playoff conversation, but a trick or two could spoil Miami’s quest for a perfect season – and the ACC title – in Week 9. North Carolina is more than a two-touchdown underdog at home, and it’s coming off an overtime loss to Syracuse in Week 8.

Darian Mensah and the Hurricanes have their biggest game of the regular season waiting in Week 10, as they’ll face a ranked Notre Dame team that realistically is the only game they should be worried about losing in the 2026 regular season. If Miami takes that game, it’ll likely head into the ACC title game without a loss.

Still, the Hurricanes have to win on Saturday, and they’re fresh off a 29-point win over Pitt where Mensah threw for nearly 400 yards. Miami has the No. 1 offense in adjusted EPA/Play and the sixth-best success rate on that side of the ball this season.

Can it cover on the road against the Tar Heels?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this ACC showdown in Week 9.

Miami vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Miami -14.5 (-112)

North Carolina +14.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Miami: -675

North Carolina: +490

Total

52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami vs. North Carolina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kenan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Miami record: 7-0

UNC record: 4-3

Miami vs. North Carolina Key Player to Watch

Darian Mensah, Quarterback, Miami

Darian Mensah has been in the top three in the odds to win the Heisman basically all season long, and he moved up even further after the Hurricanes defeated Pitt in Week 8.

The star quarterback has completed 81.4 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one interception this season, and he’s added a pair of scores (and 73 rushing yards) on the ground.

He absolutely diced up the Pitt defense in Week 8, throwing for 387 yards and four scores, moving both him and receiver Malachi Toney into the top-three in the odds to win the Heisman.

The Hurricanes have the No. 1 offense when it comes to EPA/Pass this season, and they’re taking on a UNC defense that is just 65th in EPA/Pass and 78th in overall success rate. This could be yet another big game for Mensah on Saturday.

Miami vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick

Miami has five wins by 15 or more points this season, only failing to cover this number in a 13-point win over Wake Forest and an overtime win over Florida State.

While the Tar Heels are over .500, they’ve struggled against elite competition, losing to Clemson (by eight) and Notre Dame (by 11). Belichick’s squad showed some fight against Notre Dame, but I have a lot of questions about this offense – which shouldn’t be good enough to knock off the No. 1 team in the country.

North Carolina is 80th in EPA/Pass and 106th in EPA/Rush, scoring less than 30 points in five of its seven games.

That simply won’t cut it against Miami, which is a top-10 team in success rate on both sides of the ball, sporting the No. 1 defense in the country in run success rate.

I’ll gladly back the Hurricanes at this price, even with this set as a potential trap game ahead of the showdown with Notre Dame.

Pick: Miami -14.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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