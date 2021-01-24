Green Bay Running Back AJ Dillon Officially Active For Today's Game

Update (1:41pm): AJ Dillon is not on the injury report today and is officially active for today's game against the Bucs

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon was removed from their injury report and appears ready to play in Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Boston College running back suffered a quad injury against St. Louis last weekend, and had been limited at practice all week. With snow expected in Green Bay, the running game will be crucial and Dillon could play a role in today's game.

Earlier this week Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reported that he was hopeful that Dillon would be ready for Sunday's game. Dillon, ran for 27 yards on six carries on Saturday before his injury. In his rookie season, Dillon ran the ball 46 times for 242 yards with two touchdowns. Currently Dillon is third on the Packers depth chart at running back, behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. However, he has seen his role increase after an injury to Williams, and as the season has progressed.

Dillon is one of three Boston College players to make it to the championship round of the NFL Playoffs. Linebacker Matt Milano and tight end Tommy Sweeney of the Buffalo Bills will play in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sweeney has missed the entire season due to COVID-19 and myocarditis.

