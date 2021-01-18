FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Packers Coach "Hopeful" AJ Dillon Will Be Available in NFC Championship

Former Boston College running back left Saturday's game with a quad injury
Former Boston College running back AJ Dillon left Saturday's NFC Divisional game with a quad injury. According to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur, it sounds like the rookie running back will be ready for Sunday's NFC Championship game against Tampa Bay:

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready to go,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Dillon, ran for 27 yards on six carries on Saturday before his injury. In his rookie season, Dillon ran the ball 46 times for 242 yards with two touchdowns. Currently Dillon is third on the Packers depth chart at running back, behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. However, he has seen his role increase after an injury to Williams, and as the season has progressed.

Dillon is one of three Boston College players to make it to the championship round of the NFL Playoffs. Linebacker Matt Milano and tight end Tommy Sweeney of the Buffalo Bills will play in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sweeney has missed the entire season due to COVID-19 and myocarditis. 

