Packers Coach "Hopeful" AJ Dillon Will Be Available in NFC Championship

Former Boston College running back AJ Dillon left Saturday's NFC Divisional game with a quad injury. According to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur, it sounds like the rookie running back will be ready for Sunday's NFC Championship game against Tampa Bay:

Read More: AJ Dillon Scores Two Touchdowns in Big Win Over Titans

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready to go,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Dillon, ran for 27 yards on six carries on Saturday before his injury. In his rookie season, Dillon ran the ball 46 times for 242 yards with two touchdowns. Currently Dillon is third on the Packers depth chart at running back, behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. However, he has seen his role increase after an injury to Williams, and as the season has progressed.

Dillon is one of three Boston College players to make it to the championship round of the NFL Playoffs. Linebacker Matt Milano and tight end Tommy Sweeney of the Buffalo Bills will play in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sweeney has missed the entire season due to COVID-19 and myocarditis.

Read More: Former TE Tommy Sweeney To Miss Rest of Season Due To Myocarditis.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI