Highlights From Day One Of ACC Football Kickoff 2025: The Rundown
Day one of this year's ACC Football Kickoff was relatively quiet as far as preseason drama is concerned, but there were some important moments for Boston College fans packed into the schedule, even if head coach Bill O'Brien and company didn't take the stage.
SMU Players tossed fuel on the fire of a budding rivalry
Southern Methodist quarterback Kevin Jennings and defensive back Isaiah Nwokobia said that a rivalry is beginning to take shape between SMU and Boston College. The two programs have only ever squared off three times, but of the last two meetings, the win total is split.
Interim Stanford head coach Frank Reich spoke about the shared values of his university and Boston College
Frank Reich has seen his fair share of football, and as Stanford's interim head coach, he said he sees a lot of similarities between his university and Boston College when it comes to their approach to athletes' academic successes.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Addressed Revenue Sharing Concerns
In one of the few hot button topics of the day, commissioner Jim Phillips got the elephant in the room out of the way early and addressed concerns over revenue sharing in the modern era of college football. Phillips reassured those in attendance that the new model enstills more staying power and stability for the conference as a whole.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
38 days.
Did You Notice?
- Potential Heisman trophy winner Kevin Jennings said that there is no doubt about the budding rivalry between SMU and Boston College being a real thing yesterday on the podium.
- The fresh New Balance uniforms were on full display in comparison to the rest of the ACC uniform combinations at yesterday's ACC Football Kickoff.
- Boston College softball has signed utility player Kiley Buckley.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I've always been the same player... it was just a matter of getting the minutes to show what I could do."- Michael Adams
