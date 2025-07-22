SMU QB and Safety Add Fuel to BC-SMU Football Rivalry at ACC Football Kickoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two seasons ago, Southern Methodist quarterback Kevin Jennings was thrust into the starting quarterback job after former starter Preston Stone suffered a season-ending broken left fibula injury on Nov. 25, 2023.
Jennings had just one game of preparation before SMU’s 2023 bowl game—the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Boston College.
In just the two program’s second matchup ever, the Mustangs saw BC climb back from a 14-10 deficit at half time in heroic fashion.
BC scored 13 unanswered points and shut out the Mustangs’ offense entirely in the second half, pressuring Jennings at a staggering rate and swallowing SMU’s rush amid miserable weather conditions—rain and sleet poured onto the Fenway grass all game long.
The Mustangs accumulated just 118 rushing yards to BC’s 262. While Jennings flashed potential, he finished the game with a completion rate of 50 percent and passed for just 191 yards and a touchdown.
That moment, according to Jennings—and mentioned by BC players in the past—is when a rivalry formed between the two programs.
“I definitely think there’s a rivalry forming a little bit in the ACC,” Jennings said at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff. “I mean, it takes two good teams to form a rivalry and I think Boston College is a really good team. Each and every game they give us a good game. They beat us the first year, in the second year we got the best of them. But I’m just looking forward to keep playing them.”
Jennings was first to point out the continuance of the BC-SMU rivalry at the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff podium during the Mustang’s allotted time, but safety Isaiah Nwokobia added more perspective on how the two sides see each other.
“It’s been a great game the last two years,” Nwokobia said. “This past season maybe they didn’t have their best season, but they still gave us a heck of a game. That’s just a part of being in the ACC. Doesn’t matter who you play, who you have, everybody’s got great players, everybody can have a great game.”
Although the rivalry emerged from the Fenway Bowl, Nwokobia noticed that when the Eagles visited Dallas in 2024, they were aggressive and ready to dismantle the Mustangs once again—only this time, in SMU’s house.
The Mustangs—who eventually reached the 2024 ACC Championship Game and made a College Football Playoff appearance—were able to fend off the Eagles, 38-28, but the nature of the game wasn’t breezy by any means.
“We were at home [against BC] this past year and we were right by our student section and I remember this being the first time in my experience at SMU that I couldn’t hear the player right next to me on the field,” Nwokobia said. “I’m like ‘Man, I can’t hear my teammate.’”
The next edition of the BC-SMU rivalry is set to take place this upcoming season on Nov. 8 in Chestnut Hill.
Jennings got his first taste of Northeast weather in the 2023 Fenway Bowl, which he admitted was “crazy,” and is prepared for more inclement conditions once the contest rolls around in late fall.
“It was pretty cold, wet, whatever,” Jennings said. “But they're a really good team."
Jennings, who is a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate in 2025, also mentioned that he and BC quarterback Grayson James—who started the majority of games for the Eagles in 2024—have an ongoing relationship which stems from their Dallas, Tex. origins.
“Grayson’s my dog,” Jennings said. “Being a guy from Dallas, we communicate a lot. We actually worked out together last summer and formed a really good relationship and all that.”
Whether or not James is the starter, Jennings looks forward to seeing a hometown friend before another edition of the rivalry takes off.
“Atmosphere-wise, I’m excited to see how it’s going to look up there,” Jennings said.