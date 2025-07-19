BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff

The 2025 ACC Football Kickoff will take place from July 22-24 at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.

Kim Rankin

Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Drew Kendall speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Drew Kendall speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC’s annual ACC Football Kickoff, also known as Media Days, takes place next week at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.

The three-day event gives head coaches and the student-athletes that were selected to represent their school a chance to discuss and share their goals for the upcoming season.

This year’s Media Days will go from Tuesday, July 22 to Thursday, July 24 and will have all 17 schools in the conference in attendance. 

For Boston College, head coach Bill O’Brien as well as wide receiver Lewis Bond, defensive back KP Price, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and offensive lineman Logan Taylor will be in attendance. 

The Eagles will take the podium on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

They will also do interviews with the broadcast crew throughout the day.

Below is all the information for the upcoming event. 

How to Watch: Boston College at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff: 

Who: Boston College Eagles at ACC Football Kickoff 

When: Thursday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET 

Where: Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, N.C. 

TV: ACCNX (Press Conference) and ACC Network (Interviews) 

Boston College Attendees: Bill O’Brien, WR Lewis Bond, DB KP Price, LB Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and OL Logan Taylor. 

Rest of Schedule: Tuesday- Commissioner’s Forum (9-10 a.m.), Miami (11-11:30 a.m.), SMU, (12-12:30 p.m.), Stanford (1-1:30 p.m.), Cal (2-2:30 p.m.), Virginia (3-3:30 p.m.); Wednesday- FSU (10-10:30 a.m.), Louisville (11-11:30 a.m.), Syracuse (12-12:30 p.m.), Pitt (1-1:30 p.m.), Georgia Tech (2-2:30 p.m.), Wake Forest (3-3:30 p.m.); Thursday- Virginia Tech (11-11:30 a.m.), Clemson (12-12:30 p.m.), Duke (1-1:30 p.m.), UNC (2-2:30 p.m.), NC State (3-3:30 p.m.). 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football