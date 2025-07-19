How to Watch: Boston College at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff
The ACC’s annual ACC Football Kickoff, also known as Media Days, takes place next week at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.
The three-day event gives head coaches and the student-athletes that were selected to represent their school a chance to discuss and share their goals for the upcoming season.
This year’s Media Days will go from Tuesday, July 22 to Thursday, July 24 and will have all 17 schools in the conference in attendance.
For Boston College, head coach Bill O’Brien as well as wide receiver Lewis Bond, defensive back KP Price, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and offensive lineman Logan Taylor will be in attendance.
The Eagles will take the podium on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. ET.
They will also do interviews with the broadcast crew throughout the day.
Below is all the information for the upcoming event.
Who: Boston College Eagles at ACC Football Kickoff
When: Thursday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, N.C.
TV: ACCNX (Press Conference) and ACC Network (Interviews)
Boston College Attendees: Bill O’Brien, WR Lewis Bond, DB KP Price, LB Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and OL Logan Taylor.
Rest of Schedule: Tuesday- Commissioner’s Forum (9-10 a.m.), Miami (11-11:30 a.m.), SMU, (12-12:30 p.m.), Stanford (1-1:30 p.m.), Cal (2-2:30 p.m.), Virginia (3-3:30 p.m.); Wednesday- FSU (10-10:30 a.m.), Louisville (11-11:30 a.m.), Syracuse (12-12:30 p.m.), Pitt (1-1:30 p.m.), Georgia Tech (2-2:30 p.m.), Wake Forest (3-3:30 p.m.); Thursday- Virginia Tech (11-11:30 a.m.), Clemson (12-12:30 p.m.), Duke (1-1:30 p.m.), UNC (2-2:30 p.m.), NC State (3-3:30 p.m.).