Boston College’s Press Conference Time Revealed for 2025 ACC Football Kickoff

The Eagles will take the podium at Hilton Charlotte Uptown on July 24 for Media Days.

Kim Rankin

Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Boston College’s press conference time for 2025 ACC Football Kickoff has been revealed by the conference. 

The Eagles will take the podium on Thursday, July 24 from 10-10:30 a.m. ET. 

ACC Football Kickoff takes place next week at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., from July 22-24. 

All 17 schools in the conference will be represented and will speak on the upcoming season. Each team will have its head coach and multiple student-athletes in attendance. 

For Boston College, wide receiver Lewis Bond, defensive back KP Price, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and offensive lineman Logan Taylor will be the players at the event alongside head coach Bill O’Brien. 

On July 22, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will hold his annual forum to start things off at 9 a.m., followed by Miami at 11 a.m., SMU at noon, Stanford at 1 p.m., Cal at 2 p.m., and Virginia at 3 p.m.

In the second day of Media Days, July 23, Florida State will start off at 10 a.m., while Louisville will go at 11 a.m., Syracuse at noon, Pitt at 1 p.m., Georgia Tech at 2 p.m., and Wake Forest at 3 p.m. 

The final day of the event on July 24 will have Boston College take the podium at 10 a.m., Virginia Tech at 11 a.m., Clemson at noon, Duke at 1 p.m., UNC at 2 p.m., and NC State wraps things up at 3 p.m. 

Press conferences will be streamed on ACC Network Extra while ACC Network will have extensive coverage each day. 

Below is the full schedule for the event. 

Full Press Conference Schedule

Tuesday, July 22

9-10 a.m. ET – Commissioner’s Forum 

11-11:30 a.m. ET – Miami 

12-12:30 p.m. ET – SMU 

1-1:30 p.m. ET – Stanford 

2-2:30 p.m. ET – California 

3-3:00 p.m. ET – Virginia 

Wednesday, July 23

10-10:30 a.m. ET – Florida State 

11-11:30 a.m. ET – Louisville 

12-12:30 p.m. ET – Syracuse 

1-1:30 p.m. ET – Pitt 

2-2:30 p.m. ET – Georgia Tech 

3-3:30 p.m. ET – Wake Forest 

Thursday, July 24

10-10:30 a.m. ET – Boston College

11-11:30 a.m. ET – Virginia Tech 

12-12:30 p.m. ET – Clemson 

1-1:30 p.m. ET – Duke

2-2:30 p.m. ET – North Carolina 

3-3:30 p.m. ET – NC State 

Kim Rankin
