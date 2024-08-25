How to Watch: Boston College at No. 10 Florida State
The Boston College Eagles football team kicks off its season on Labor Day Night with a matchup against conference foe the Florida State Seminoles.
The two programs, however, could not be in more different situations heading into the contest.
The Eagles will come into the game with a new coaching staff with first-year head coach Bill O'Brien leading the way, but the team will look similar to last year as it retained a majority of its players from the 2023 season including 15 starters.
On the other hand, the Seminoles will head into their home opener led by fifth-year head coach Mike Norvell, but the roster will look a lot different from last year as the team lost a majority of its players. Florida State will also have a loss on its record after losing to Georgia Tech 24-21 in Week 0.
Below is all the information about the matchup.
How to Watch Boston College at Florida State:
Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (0-1, 0-1 ACC)
When: Monday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ESPN. Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, and Kris Budden will be on the call.
Radio: WEEI 850 AM. Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, and Scott Mutryn will be on the call.
Last Outing, Florida State: The Seminoles lost their season opener on Aug. 24 to Georgia Tech 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland. The Yellow Jackets made a 44-yard field goal as time expired.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the SMU Mustangs 23-14 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28, 2023.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was a regular-season matchup on Sept. 16, 2023. The Seminoles beat the Eagles 31-29 in the annual Red Bandanna Game.