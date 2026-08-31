How to Watch: Boston College Football at Cincinnati in Week 1

After long summer months filled with grueling anticipation, it is Week 1 of the 2026 season for Boston College football, who will be traveling to Cincinnati for a road matchup this upcoming Saturday.

The Eagles, coming off a 2-10 season in Bill O’Brien’s second year as head coach, endured some major reshuffling during the offseason to address their weakest links and then some.

That included a transfer-portal overhaul of the roster, coaching changes at both coordinator positions — one of them simply being O’Brien assuming the offensive playcalling duties himself following the departure of former OC Will Lawing to the NFL — and a few specific position groups, as well as addressing off-the-field areas with a new general manager, Kenyatta Watson.

Among the players who transferred in was the reigning Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Player of the Year, quarterback Mason McKenzie, who is the fourth starting quarterback for O’Brien going into what is the beginning of his third campaign at the helm.

Will he be able to keep the job and provide stability to the position for the first time in O’Brien’s tenure on the Heights? It is only a matter of time until that answer is revealed, as McKenzie’s first snaps at the FBS level will occur less than a week from now.

The Bearcats have similarly experienced a myriad of changes following a 2025 campaign which saw them go 7-6 with a loss to Navy in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, as their quarterback, leading rusher, and top four receivers all left to either the portal or the NFL, and both coordinators were replaced.

Cincinnati is also entrusting its 2026 offense in the hands of a new signal caller, former Georgia Southern starter JC French IV, who amassed 5,760 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air, along with 554 yards and eight scores on the ground, over the last two years.

ESPN’s matchup predictor currently gives the Bearcats a 76.8 percent change to win the matchup compared to BC’s 23.2 percent. The initial spread for the game favors Cincinnati at -7.5 (-110) with an over/under total at 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110).

Below are all the details for how to watch the game.

How to Watch: Boston College Football at Cincinnati, Week 1

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cincinnati Bearcats

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: FOX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Last Outing, Cincinnati: The Bearcats fell to No. 22 Navy 35-13 in the 2026 AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Syracuse on the road 34-12 in their 2026 season finale.

Last Meeting: These two teams last met in 2019 in the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Ala. No. 21 Cincinnati bested BC 38-6.

All-Time Series: The all-time series between the Eagles and the Bearcats is split evenly at 4-4, dating back to 1961.

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