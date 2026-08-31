Baylor vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Hugh Freeze era was a disaster for Auburn, failing to post a winning record in three straight years. The Tigers' last season with a winning record was a 6-5 performance in the shortened 2020 campaign.

They're hoping for much better results under new head coach Alex Golesh, who is the former head coach at the University of South Florida. The Tigers will begin their 2026 campaign under Golesh with a Week 1 showdown against the Baylor Bears from the Big 12.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.

Baylor vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Baylor +7 (-102)

Auburn -7 (-115)

Moneyline

Baylor +230

Auburn -290

Total

OVER 59.5 (-105)

UNDER 59.5 (-115)

Baylor vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Baylor record: 0-0

Auburn record: 0-0

Baylor vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Auburn won and covered against Baylor last season. The total went OVER.

Baylor is 1-9 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Baylor's last 10 games

Auburn is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Auburn's last 10 games

Baylor vs. Auburn Key Player to Watch

Jeremiah Cobb, RB - Auburn Tigers

The lone returning offensive starter from last year's Auburn team, and one of their best players from 2025, is running back Jeremiah Cobb, who's entering his senior season. He rushed for 969 yards on 175 carries last year, good for 5.5 yards per rush. If he can improve on that this year, Auburn is already going to be in a better spot than it was a year ago.

Baylor vs. Auburn Prediction and Best Bet

I have more faith in this Auburn team than the betting market does this season. I'm a big fan of the new head coach, Alex Golesh, and I love the talent that he brought over in the transfer portal. Most notably, he brought his USF quarterback, Byrum Brown, with him.

Brown is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions last season, while adding a blistering 1,008 yards on the ground. He's going to thrive in the SEC this season.

The pairing of Brown and Cobb should find plenty of success against a Baylor defense that was one of the worst in the country last season, ranking 111th in Net EPA per play and 103rd in defensive success rate. The Bears took a few steps in improving their play on that side of the ball, including hiring new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, but I don't think it's going to be enough to slow down this Auburn offense.

Pick: Auburn -7 (-115) via Caesars

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