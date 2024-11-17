How to Watch: Boston College Football vs UNC, Full Week 13 TV Schedule
The Boston College Eagles (5-5, 2-4 ACC) football team looks to become bowl eligible as it returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the UNC Tar Heels (6-4, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
UNC, who was projected to be in the top half of the conference this year, has had a rollercoaster of a season. The team started off strong as it recoded wins over Minnesota, Charlotte, and NC Central, however went on a four-game skid with losses to James Madison, Duke, Pitt, and Georgia Tech.
Since the skid, the Tar Heels have won their last three games against Virginia, Florida State and Wake Forest which made them bowl eligible.
Boston College is in a similar boat. After going 4-1 in the first five weeks of the season, the Eagles went winless in October as they suffered losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and No. 19 Louisville.
Since then, the Eagles have gone 1-1 with a dominant win over Syracuse and a close loss to No. 14 SMU. They still need one win in their final two games to become eligible.
This will be the seventh meeting between these two programs. UNC leads the all-time series 4-2 and has won the last three, most recently in 2020.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College vs. UNC:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UNC Tar Heels
When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, UNC: The Tar Heels defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-24 on Saturday night to up their winning streak to three.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss to the No. 14 SMU Mustangs 38-28 on Saturday evening.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was in the regular season in 2020. UNC beat Boston College 26-22 on Oct. 3.
Full Week 13 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Tuesday, Nov. 19
7 p.m. | Akron at Kent State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at Central Michigan | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 20
7 p.m. | Buffalo at Eastern Michigan | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Ohio at Toledo | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 21
7 p.m. | SE Louisiana at Nicholls | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | NC State at Georgia Tech | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 22
7 p.m. | Temple at UTSA | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Purdue at Michigan State | FOX
10 p.m. | UNLV at San Jose State | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 23
12 p.m. | Indiana at Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | Wake Forest at Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
12 p.m. | Ole Miss at Florida | ABC/ESPN+
12 p.m. | SMU at Virginia | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Iowa at Maryland | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | UConn at Syracuse | ACC Network
12 p.m. | North Carolina at Boston College | CW Network
12 p.m. | Sam Houston at Jacksonville State | CBSSN
12 p.m. | William & Mary at Richmond | FloSports
12 p.m. | East Tennessee State at VMI | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Yale at Harvard | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Brown at Dartmouth | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Cornell at Columbia | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Lafayette at Lehigh | ESPN+
12:30 p.m. | Holy Cross at Georgetown | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | UMass at Georgia | SEC Network
1 p.m. | UTEP at Tennessee | ESPN+/SECN+
1 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Liberty | ESPN+
1 p.m. | New Hampshire at Maine | FloSports
1 p.m. | Delaware at Villanova | FloSports
1 p.m. | Elon at North Carolina A&T | FloSports
1 p.m. | Monmouth at Stony Brook | FloSports
1 p.m. | Hampton at UAlbany | FloSports
1 p.m. | Rhode Island at Bryant | FloSports
1 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
1 p.m. | North Dakota at Illinois State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Murray State at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Butler at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Drake at Stetson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | San Diego at Morehead State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Penn at Princeton | ESPN+
1 p.m. | North Carolina Central at Delaware State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Howard at Morgan State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Merrimack at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Colgate at Bucknell | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Florida State | ESPN+/ACCNX
1:30 p.m. | Norfolk State at South Carolina State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Bowling Green at Ball State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Rice at UAB | ESPN+
2 p.m. | North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Chattanooga at Austin Peay | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Western Illinois | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UIW at East Texas A&M | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Montana at Montana State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Indiana State at UNI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | North Dakota State at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Davidson at Valparaiso | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | James Madison at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida International at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UL Monroe at Arkansas State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | South Alabama at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Charlotte at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Tarleton State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Utah Tech at Southern Utah | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Lindenwood at UT Martin | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Northwestern State at Houston Christian | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Cal Poly at Weber State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Furman at Mercer | ESPN+
3 p.m. | South Dakota State at Missouri State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Alabama State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Jackson State at Alcorn State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Western Carolina at Samford | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman (at Camping World Stadium in Orlando) | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Kentucky at Texas | ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | BYU at Arizona State | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Colorado vs. Kansas (at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri) | FOX
3:30 p.m. | The Citadel at Clemson | CW Network
3:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Michigan | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Stanford at Cal | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Utah State | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
3:30 p.m. | East Carolina at North Texas | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Tulsa at South Florida | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Wofford at South Carolina | ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Arkansas | ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Portland State | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | Missouri at Mississippi State | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Troy at Louisiana | ESPN+
5 p.m. | UC Davis at Sacramento State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Idaho at Idaho State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Army vs. Notre Dame (Yankee Stadium at the Bronx, New York) | NBC/Peacock
7 p.m. | Boise State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Washington State at Oregon State | CW Network
7 p.m. | Georgia State at Texas State | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Alabama at Oklahoma | ABC/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Marshall at Old Dominion | ESPNU
8 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Duke | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Lamar at McNeese | ESPN+
10:30 p.m. | Air Force at Nevada | FS1
10:30 p.m. | Colorado State at Fresno State | CBSSN