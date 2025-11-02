BC Bulletin

How to Watch Boston College Football's Week 11 Game Against SMU

The Eagles play their second of a three-game home stand against the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (1-8, 0-5 ACC) football team continues its home stand as it hosts the SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

SMU will enter the matchup riding momentum as the team earned a big 26-20 overtime win over the No. 18 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

Other wins the Mustangs have earned this year include East Texas A&M 42-13, Missouri State 28-10, Syracuse 31-18, Stanford 34-10, and Clemson 35-24 while their three losses were at the hands of Baylor 48-45 in double overtime, TCU 35-24, and Wake Forest 13-12. 

Boston College, on the other hand, has not won a game since its season opener. 

After the Eagles defeated the Fordham Rams 66-10 on Aug. 30, they have been on an eight-game losing streak which includes defeats to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, No. 14 Louisville 38-24, and most recently No. 10 Notre Dame 25-10 on Saturday night

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. SMU leads the all-time series 2-1.

The game will also be the program's annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of Welles Crowther who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. SMU: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Last Outing, SMU: The Mustangs earned a home 26-20 overtime win over the Miami Hurricanes at home on Saturday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their eighth straight loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 25-10 on Saturday at home.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 16, 2024. SMU defeated Boston College 38-28 in Dallas, Texas.

Full Week 11 TV Schedule

(All times ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 4

7 p.m. | UMass at Akron | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ohio | ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov. 5

7 p.m. | Kent State at Ball State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Toledo | ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 6

7:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Appalachian State | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | UTSA at South Florida | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 7

8 p.m. | Houston at UCF | FS1
9 p.m. | Northwestern at No. 20 Southern Cal | FOX
9 p.m. | Tulane at No. 22 Memphis | ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 8

12 p.m. | No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech | ABC
12 p.m. | No. 2 Indiana at Penn State | FOX
12 p.m. | SMU at Boston College | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Colorado at West Virginia | TNT/truTV
12 p.m. | James Madison at Marshall | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Southern Miss at Arkansas State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Temple at Army | CBSSN
1 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at Purdue | Big Ten Network
1 p.m. | The Citadel at No. 7 Ole Miss | SECN+
1 p.m. | Missouri State at Liberty | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UAB at Rice | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Maryland at Rutgers | FS1
3 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida International at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Jacksonville State at UTEP | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Charlotte at East Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tulsa at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oregon at Iowa | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 19 Missouri | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at  No. 18 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Duke at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Kansas at Arizona | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Iowa State at TCU | FOX
4 p.m. | Auburn at No. 15 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at New Mexico State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
4:30 p.m. | No. 24 Washington at Wisconsin | Big Ten Network
4:30 p.m. | Stanford at North Carolina | The CW Network
5 p.m. | Texas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Air Force at San Jose State | FS1
7 p.m. | Wake Forest at No. 12 Virginia | ESPN
7 p.m. | Cal at No. 14 Louisville | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Florida State at Clemson | ACCN
7:30 p.m. | LSU at No. 4 Alabama | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Florida at Kentucky | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Nevada at Utah State | CBSSN
9 p.m. | Nebraska at UCLA | FOX
9:30 p.m. | UNLV at Colorado State | FS1
10 p.m. | Sam Houston at Oregon State | The CW Network
11 p.m. | San Diego State at Hawaii | Mountain West Network

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football