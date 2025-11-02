How to Watch Boston College Football's Week 11 Game Against SMU
The Boston College Eagles (1-8, 0-5 ACC) football team continues its home stand as it hosts the SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
SMU will enter the matchup riding momentum as the team earned a big 26-20 overtime win over the No. 18 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.
Other wins the Mustangs have earned this year include East Texas A&M 42-13, Missouri State 28-10, Syracuse 31-18, Stanford 34-10, and Clemson 35-24 while their three losses were at the hands of Baylor 48-45 in double overtime, TCU 35-24, and Wake Forest 13-12.
Boston College, on the other hand, has not won a game since its season opener.
After the Eagles defeated the Fordham Rams 66-10 on Aug. 30, they have been on an eight-game losing streak which includes defeats to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, No. 14 Louisville 38-24, and most recently No. 10 Notre Dame 25-10 on Saturday night.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. SMU leads the all-time series 2-1.
The game will also be the program's annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of Welles Crowther who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. SMU:
Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs
When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
Last Outing, SMU: The Mustangs earned a home 26-20 overtime win over the Miami Hurricanes at home on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their eighth straight loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 25-10 on Saturday at home.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 16, 2024. SMU defeated Boston College 38-28 in Dallas, Texas.
Full Week 11 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Tuesday, Nov. 4
7 p.m. | UMass at Akron | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ohio | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 5
7 p.m. | Kent State at Ball State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Toledo | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Appalachian State | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | UTSA at South Florida | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 7
8 p.m. | Houston at UCF | FS1
9 p.m. | Northwestern at No. 20 Southern Cal | FOX
9 p.m. | Tulane at No. 22 Memphis | ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 8
12 p.m. | No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 8 BYU at No. 9 Texas Tech | ABC
12 p.m. | No. 2 Indiana at Penn State | FOX
12 p.m. | SMU at Boston College | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Colorado at West Virginia | TNT/truTV
12 p.m. | James Madison at Marshall | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Southern Miss at Arkansas State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Temple at Army | CBSSN
1 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at Purdue | Big Ten Network
1 p.m. | The Citadel at No. 7 Ole Miss | SECN+
1 p.m. | Missouri State at Liberty | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UAB at Rice | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Maryland at Rutgers | FS1
3 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida International at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Jacksonville State at UTEP | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Charlotte at East Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tulsa at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oregon at Iowa | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 19 Missouri | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 18 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Duke at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Kansas at Arizona | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Iowa State at TCU | FOX
4 p.m. | Auburn at No. 15 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at New Mexico State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
4:30 p.m. | No. 24 Washington at Wisconsin | Big Ten Network
4:30 p.m. | Stanford at North Carolina | The CW Network
5 p.m. | Texas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Air Force at San Jose State | FS1
7 p.m. | Wake Forest at No. 12 Virginia | ESPN
7 p.m. | Cal at No. 14 Louisville | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Florida State at Clemson | ACCN
7:30 p.m. | LSU at No. 4 Alabama | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Florida at Kentucky | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Nevada at Utah State | CBSSN
9 p.m. | Nebraska at UCLA | FOX
9:30 p.m. | UNLV at Colorado State | FS1
10 p.m. | Sam Houston at Oregon State | The CW Network
11 p.m. | San Diego State at Hawaii | Mountain West Network