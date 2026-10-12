How to Watch: Boston College Football's Week 7 Matchup Against Pittsburgh

With its first bye week of 2026 officially over, the Boston College football program turns the page to its Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Eagles (2-3, 0-2 ACC) entered their bye following a 25-16 road loss to No. 21 SMU, which is down to No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, while the Panthers (5-1, 2-1 ACC) suffered a 21-17 loss to North Carolina on Saturday and fell out of the poll as a result — Pitt entered the week undefeated and ranked No. 25.

The Panthers suffered a major blow a week prior in their nail-biting win over Virginia Tech, as starting quarterback Mason Heintschel tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and was proclaimed out for the rest of the season.

In five starts before sustaining the injury, the true sophomore totaled 1,304 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception.

Meanwhile, Pitt’s backup quarterback, Holden Geriner, registered just 219 yards through the air with two interceptions in his start against the Tar Heels on Saturday.

Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie arrived at the bye week coming off his best performance of the season, in which he garnered 282 total yards with 74 rushing, including two touchdown passes with zero turnovers.

BC’s total offense, however, ranks 104th in FBS, which has really set the Eagles back from getting in the win column more than they have.

The defense, meanwhile, has looked night and day compared to last year, and it currently ranks 37th in the nation in total defense, limiting opponents to just 316.2 yards per game.

Below are all the details for the matchup:

TV, Radio & Opponent Details for Boston College Football vs. Pittsburgh

Who: Boston College Eagles and Pittsburgh Panthers

When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850 AM and 93.7 FM

Weather: Saturday’s low will be 37° after 11 p.m., and the high will be 48° at 12 a.m. The temperature range will feel like 25° to 34°. Wind will make it feel colder than the actual temperature.

Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers suffered a 21-17 loss to UNC on Saturday.

Last Outing, BC: The Eagles fell to then-No. 21 SMU last Saturday 25-16.

Series History: Pitt leads the all-time series 19-16 with an 11-7 home record and an 8-9 road record. These two teams last played on Oct. 4, 2025, where the Panthers crushed the Eagles 48-7.

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