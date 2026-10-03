Boston College Football Drops Second Straight With 25-16 Loss to No. 21 SMU

After a promising first half in which Boston College football limited the nation’s top passing offense, SMU, to 68 yards through the air, and quarterback Mason McKenzie had his best passing performance of the year, finishing 20-for-31 with 208 yards and two touchdowns, along with 74 yards rushing, BC came undone in the second half to drop their second loss in a row.

Offensive miscues, primarily on the offensive line, were abundant for the Eagles.

BC (2-3, 0-2 ACC) finished the game, which ended in favor of the No. 21-ranked Mustangs (4-1, 2-1 ACC) 25-16, with a season-high 11 penalties for 95 yards, six of which stemmed solely from offensive linemen.

Marques White’s strip sack at the 8:09 mark of the third quarter marked the beginning of SMU’s second-half rally to victory.

After the Mustangs carried a 13-10 lead into halftime, BC received the opening kickoff of the second half and drove the ball to SMU’s 37-yard line before Javarius Green caught a reception for a loss of four yards on 2nd-and-12.

Then, on 3rd-and-16 from the 41, McKenzie was met by White 12 yards back of the line of scrimmage and let go of the ball while attempting to throw it downfield on his back foot.

Aakil Washington recovered the loose ball and ran it all the way to the Eagles’ 13-yard line, and SMU converted a swift, three-play scoring drive, capped by Kevin Jenning’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Randy Pittman Jr. to make it 19-10.

It was one of Jennings’ two passing touchdowns of the contest, which he came into averaging 3.5 per game.

But the real killer for BC came at the 12:09 mark of the fourth quarter.

Still down by nine points, the Eagles marched all the way into the red zone and got into a 4th-and-1 at the Mustangs’ eight-yard line, and instead of sending the field-goal unit out, BC head coach Bill O’Brien kept his offense on the field.

Out of the shotgun, McKenzie faked a handoff to running back Bo MacCormack III before scrambling out right and lifting a floater to a wide-open Cameron Kossmann for what should have easily resulted in a touchdown to make it a one-score game.

But in excruciating fashion, the ball slipped right off Kossmann’s fingers, and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.

SMU scored first via Kendrick Raphael’s two-yard rushing touchdown on the first drive of the game, but the Mustangs’ extra-point attempt failed — one of two times it occurred for the hosts.

BC kicker Luca Lombardo responded with a 52-yard field goal, tied for a career-long, on the following drive, and the Eagles stormed into the lead at 10-6 on their next offensive possession via McKenzie’s beautiful 43-yard dime to running back Evan Dickens over the seam.

HOW ABOUT THAT‼️ pic.twitter.com/BD25X04n3D — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 3, 2026

But SMU responded with a 15-play, 83-yard scoring drive lasting 6:30, which Jennings put the stamp of approval on with a four-yard rushing score, and the early second-half woes, along with Kossmann’s drop, destroyed the Eagles’ chances of staging a comeback.

Jennings put the final nail in BC’s coffin with his second passing touchdown of the game, this one of 20 yards to Derrick McFall, with 4:37 left in regulation, which McKenzie responded to with a six-yard passing score of his own, followed by a failed two-point conversion.

After recovering the onside kick, SMU needed just one first down to kneel the ball out for the win, which it did with Jalen Cooper’s 16-yard reception.

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