How to Watch Boston College Eagles Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College concludes their spring practice portion of their schedule with the annual Jay McGillis Spring Game on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. The game which will feature a split of the roster onto two teams. The game which will feature quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers and many others, can be found on television for those looking to watch.

And for those who want to attend the spring game, admission is free.

Former four star recruit Drew Kendall is projected to take over at center in 2022

Boston College Jay McGillis Spring Game

Date/Time: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11am

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11am Place: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Follow Along: @BCBulletin, @AJBlack_BC

After the game, the "Spring Fest" Weekend will continue with games on the Brighton campus for BC baseball and softball. Admission is free for both of those games as well.

Transfer wide receiver Dino Tomlin makes a touchdown catch during practice

Boston College Content

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!