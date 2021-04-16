Hunter Long: Potential To Be Second Drafted Tight End

As the media continues to create their own NFL mock drafts, no one can truly predict what teams are going to do on draft day. ESPN insider Mel Kiper, had a bold prediction in his article yesterday. Kiper said there is a possibility that Long could be the second tight end taken off the board, and could actually slip into the first round.

This would be a huge jump for Long compared to most other mock drafts. Almost universally these draft boards have Kyle Pitts of Florida going as the first tight end in the draft. He is an explosive tight end, and has freakish physical abilities that make him almost more of a wide receiver, finishing the year with 12 receiving touchdowns. There is a good chance the John Mackey Award winner could be a Top 10 pick.

But is it that out of the realm of possibility that Long could follow him? He also is a strong pass catching tight end, something that NFL teams value, and could have him shoot up the boards. Most of these predictions have Long either going 4th or 5th behind Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, Brevin Jordan of Miami, and Tommy Tremble of Notre Dame. But Long had a bigger 2020 season in the passing game than all of these players, and with a solid Pro Day/Combine he could be a player that shoots up boards.

Long was one of the top tight ends in the country in 2020, and would have won the Mackey Award if it wasn't for a generational talent like Pitts. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

