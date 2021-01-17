Watch: Hunter Long Highlights

Take a look at some of the best from Hunter Long's final year in Chestnut Hill

After a monster junior season, tight end Hunter Long was named All American.

Read More: Hunter Long Declares for NFL Draft

Long was one of the top tight ends in the country in 2020. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career, one of the best for a Boston College tight end, with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

Going into the NFL Draft, Long is considered to be around the fourth best tight end. Earlier this week he posted a video consisting some of his best plays during his time with the Eagles, while officially announcing he was entering the NFL Draft. Check it out below!

Read More: With Hunter Long Gone, Where Does Tight End Position Stand?

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com